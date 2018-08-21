With the release of the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday, Southern officially has one of the toughest non-conference schedules of any team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
The Jaguars open the season at No. 16 TCU on Sept. 1, making them one of two SWAC teams to face a Power 5 program in 2018. Alabama State travels to No. 7 Auburn on Sept. 8.
It’s the first time Southern faces a ranked opponent since a 2015 trip to No. 7 Georgia — a 48-6 loss for the Jags.
“Tough non-conference schedule. Probably the toughest in the conference,” Odums said. “Who else has one tougher?”
Southern’s recent non-conference slate has been a bit of a mixed bag of results over the years.
Under Odums, the Jaguars are 5-10 when playing away from the SWAC, including his win against Florida A&M as an interim coach in 2012.
Over the past decade, Southern is 9-18 with its most significant victory coming last season against South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
On the opposite sideline, TCU went 4-0 against non-conference opponents last season, including a win in the Valero Alamo Bowl over Stanford.
The Horned Frogs also dismantled Jackson State 63-0 in its 2017 opener, its 16th consecutive victory in a home opener. The last time TCU fell short was in 2001 against Northwestern State. The last time it lost an overall season opener was in a 2013 neutral site game to LSU.
When asked about facing off with such a formidable opponent, Odums gave a blunt assessment of the two programs’ disparities in resources.
“Nothing we can do can duplicate what they do,” he said. “We can’t duplicate their weight room. We can’t duplicate their nutritional program. We can’t duplicate how many they have on scholarship. Theres no way we can practice that. Those are the hidden ingredients that make them who they are.
“We do what we do. We prepare like it’s any other game. … It’s a different kind of engine that’ll be out there on Sept. 1. We just have to make sure we do the things we do very well.”
Injury report
Dawson Odums is knocking on wood every chance he gets.
The Jaguars have been lucky this offseason with the number of injuries they’ve had to deal with, but they haven’t been completely immune.
Starting center Jaylon Brinson did not practice on Tuesday with what Odums described as a minor injury. He did not specify what type of injury it was, only to say Brinson could play if needed.
Brinson is expected to anchor one of the most veteran offensive lines the Jaguars have fielded in recent memory with four of the five bringing some degree of starting experience.
Get your tickets
Southern fans looking to book a trip to Forth Worth, Texas, next month for the Jaguars’ season opener at TCU can do so with the Blue & Gold Fan Club.
The group is offering $140 packages that include transportation, tickets and refreshments to and from the game. Hotel accommodations are also $99 and can be booked directly with the hotel.
For more information, contact Craig Pierre at (225)-324-7234.