When your offense isn’t working it never hurts to rely on defense.
After struggling to make shots its last time out, the Southern women's basketball team harassed Arkansas-Pine Bluff into 34 turnovers, and the Jaguars snapped a two-game losing streak with a 67-57 win over the Golden Lions on Saturday afternoon.
Southern (2-8, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) bolted out to an 8-0 lead and withstood every run that Arkansas-Pine Bluff could muster. The Jaguars, who led the entire game, scored the first 13 points of the third quarter, and the Golden Lions (2-8, 1-3) never got closer than 10 points the rest of the game.
Genovea Johnson topped Southern with 13 points while Nakia Kincey added 11 points and four steals. Raven White had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Taneara Moore helped out with six points and seven steals.
“Our energy level was where it needed to be, but we probably left 20 points on the floor with the number of turnovers that we created,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said after the Jaguars made 26 of 73 shots (35.6%).
“We missed layups, putbacks, we just played tight. It's probably a confidence thing right now, but we’ve got to make more shots. In practice they knock them down.”
Southern grabbed 19 offensive rebounds as each team finished with 34 total rebounds. The Jaguars' press gave Arkansas-Pine Bluff fits, accounting for 12 steals and 14 points.
Southern finished the game with 16 steals.
The Golden Lions got 15 points and eight rebounds from Tyler Pyburn, but she also had a team-high seven turnovers. Trasity Totten had six turnovers along with eight points and 10 rebounds.
“Even against Jackson State (a 62-42 loss on Monday) we created 30 turnovers,” Funchess said. “We’ve just got to knock down the shots.”
Southern jumped out to an 8-0 lead thanks to its press. Following the tip, Raven White scored on a drive. The Jaguars missed their next two shots, but then scored three baskets in a 14-second span thanks to three steals off of their press.
APB battled back and closed within one point three times in the second quarter. Ashlynn Green’s 3-pointer made it 18-17. White and Cabria Lee each scored four points to push Southern back out to a 27-20 lead, before the Lions got within 30-29.
Southern led 33-32 at halftime.