1. Up close and personal
Prairie View has won by playing defense and small-ball offense. The Panthers lead the SWAC in field goals which means teams are making them settle and it becomes a field position game. Southern’s defensive plan should include crowding the line of scrimmage and making QB Trazon Connely prove he can beat them throwing the ball. It’s likely other teams have used that strategy and the Panthers are still 3-0 in the league. He’s more dangerous as a runner so while keeping the pressure on, Southern needs sound tackling to prevent him breaking a big-play scramble.
2. Mix up the offense
Southern’s offensive line will be facing the strength of the PVU defense, its front seven. Teams have had a tough time moving the ball because of the pressure, so a healthy dose of runs have to be mixed in with short throws to bite off small chunks of yardage and move the change. Deeper throws lead to sacks and the Panthers have 18, second most in the league. Jerodd Sims could be the key player here, picking up tough yardage, especially on third down. But BeSean McCray must have some early success with the short passing game.
3. No rabbit ears
The game could be an emotional trap for Southern coaches and players returning to their former school. Although Eric Dooley denies that angle will be significant, the fans are likely to be a little extra raucous and the stands more full. Jason Dumas is going to get some catcalls and the action may get chippy at times on the field. Southern has been having trouble with penalties most of the season, and had nine for 95 yards last week. Sloppy play can be what dooms a team trying to score a victory on an opponents’ home field.
4. Start fast
The last time Southern played at 4 p.m., some of the Jaguars didn’t start playing until an hour later when the Jaguars were down 14-0. They seem to have corrected that last week, but this is something that can happen in road games. Coaches will be wary about getting the players’ pilot lights lit during warmups. Southern needs to come out of the locker room on fire like last week and take the crowd out of the game. I’m guessing Dooley is going to take the ball first if Southern wins the toss and try to get the offense rolling early.