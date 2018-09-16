Dawson Odums didn’t need to see the fourth quarter Saturday night to have an idea what Southern’s problem might be.
Everything he needed to know took place in the first few minutes of the game.
The Jaguars pulled ahead against Langston, extending their lead to 33-18 seconds before teams were sent to the locker room for a second and final time due to a game-ending lightning delay.
Once they got settled, Southern was in control. Before that, it had to fight for every inch against the NAIA Lions, trailing 12-7 as late as five minutes to play in the first half.
This isn’t the first time Southern spent the opening quarter searching for its footing. Odums had similar assessments in all three non-conference meetings this season.
The problem, he believes, is the Jaguars’ early morning practices during the week.
“From a clock standpoint, if I’ve been doing something for so long, my body gets adapted to that time,” Odums said. “Then all of a sudden Saturday comes and that clock is totally different. Where you’ve been used to getting up in the mornings, you’ve got to lay around all day and come out in the evenings. That’s challenging for an 18-, 19-, 20-year-old guy.”
The earliest kickoff Southern has on its schedule the remainder of the season is a 2 p.m. start time at the Cotton Bowl against Texas Southern in Week 7.
The rest are a mixture of 4, 5 and 6 p.m. kicks. The first three weeks saw Southern kickoff at 11 a.m. against TCU, 7 p.m. at Louisiana Tech and 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Due to class schedules, Southern is forced to practice at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Before making the time change several years ago, the Jaguars would often go without key players for portions of practice as they sat in a classroom.
It isn’t a popular time period, but players and coaches have since grown accustomed to early morning sessions.
Odums said there will not be any changes to the schedule going forward to counteract the effects it has on game day. It’s just something players have to fight through.
“They’re giving us everything they’ve got,” Odums said. “I just don’t know how much they have left for game day. I don’t know by the time we get through our practice regimen of the week and they get to game day, I don’t know, mentally and physically, what they have left in the tank. I know it’s taxing on them and draining, but we have to figure it out.”
The Southern defense on Saturday was a perfect example of Odums’ start slow, end strong theory.
With Langston slicing through the defense for 231 yards in the first half, Odums pulled his team into a sideline huddle and told them to settle down and play with some focus.
The message resonated with safety Montavius Gaines, who called the speech the turning point of the game.
He immediately went out on the field and broke up a crucial fourth-down conversion attempt to give Southern the ball, followed by wide receiver Kendall Catalon scoring the first of his three touchdowns.
Southern afforded Langston 259 yards of total offense the rest of the night while outscoring them 28-7 before the game was called early.
“We started off a little slow and we wanted to start out fast,” Gaines said. “(Odums) was giving us a little pep talk. Just stop moping around and play our game and have fun.”
On an individual basis, quarterback John Lampley has been particularly susceptible to slow starts the past three weeks.
The sophomore, first-time starter was benched for several possessions in the second quarter after failing to move the ball down the field. It was the first time this year Lampley missed an offensive snap in the first half.
On his first play back on the field, Lampley ran for a 61-yard burst to the Langston 2-yard line.
He finished the night 9 of 15 for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
“John, he struggled a little bit early,” Odums said. “But then we took him out and gave Bubba a chance. That settled him down and then he was able to come back in and played lights out. It’s just so up and down right now with our guys and trying to figure it out is what we have to do.”