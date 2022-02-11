After squandering a 10-point third-quarter lead in Monday’s 61-58 loss to Alabama State, the Southern women face an uphill battle to win the SWAC regular-season title but still have plenty of incentives.
With seven games left, second-place Southern (10-12, 8-3) trails unbeaten Jackson State by three games. There is a tighter battle among the teams chasing Southern with Grambling and Alabama State one game behind, and another four teams two games back.
A pair of wins would keep Southern on pace to earn the No. 2 seed in the SWAC’s postseason tournament.
“That’s the big thing,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “We have a one-game lead we need to protect, and we’re just trying to take it one game at a time.”
This weekend, Southern travels to Texas to face a pair of teams trailing the Jaguars by two games — Prairie View and Texas Southern.
The Jaguars play Prairie View (9-13, 6-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Panthers are guided by former Southern coach Sandy Pugh, who has lost six consecutive games to Southern after defeating the Jaguars twice in her first season at Prairie View.
Southern defeated Prairie View at the F.G. Clark Activity Center 89-52 on Jan. 5 when Southern led by 17 at halftime and never looked back. Amani McWain topped four Jaguars in double figures with a career-high 24 points.
“Prairie View has won two in a row on the road so we need to go out and play well,” Funchess said.
Southern will be Houston on Monday to face Texas Southern (6-5, 6-12) at 5:30 p.m. Kayla Watson scored 13 points, and Southern outrebounded TSU 50-35 when it defeated the Tigers 70-60 on Jan. 3.