PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — The Southern bats, which disappeared in a shutout loss at Tulane on Tuesday, came to life quickly in the Jaguars' Southwestern Athletic Conference series opener at Prairie View on Friday.
Bolstered by a five-run first inning, Southern withstood a four-run third inning by the Panthers for a 7-5 win at Tankersley Field.
Southern (5-7, 4-0 SWAC) finished the game with 10 hits, a far cry from Tuesday three-hit outing in a 6-0 loss at Tulane. The Jaguars bettered that hit total in the first inning against Prairie View when they sent nine men to the plate scoring five runs on four hits.
Prairie View (0-10, 0-4) is still looking for its first win and was swept last weekend at Texas Southern.
Catcher Taj Porter led the Southern attack, going 3 for 3 with a home run, a double and three runs scored. Isaiah Adams and Judah Wilbur each had two hits.
Will Allen started and gave Southern a strong outing. He was charged with five runs, two which were unearned, on six hits. He went six innings, and didn’t flinch after the Panthers scored four runs on three hits and an error in the third inning.
Jacob Snyder held Prairie View to one hit in three scoreless innings of relief to earn the save.
Wilbur got Southern started in the first with a one-out single. O’Neill Burgos followed with an RBI double, and scored on Porter’s single. A wild pitch plated the third run of the inning, and Zavier Moore completed the scoring with a two-run homer to left.
Prairie View starter Kyle Smith stayed in the game and lasted eight innings. He gave up nine hits and all seven runs, and took the loss. Sebastian Coria’s two-run home run highlighted the Panthers’ third-inning rally.