Forgetting last week’s historical matchup with LSU was Southern’s weeklong task. Remembering the last meeting with Texas Southern could be the fuel the Jaguars need in their Southwestern Athletic Conference opener.
Southern stumbled out of the gate last year in the Arlington Classic with a frustrating loss to the Tigers. The Jaguars hope to avenge that loss at 4 p.m. Saturday at Choctaw Stadium (formerly Globe Life Park) in Arlington, Texas.
Southern piled up 549 yards, including 322 rushing, but couldn’t convert a fourth-and-1 play with 3:03 left that could have helped the Jaguars ice the game. Instead, the Tigers went in for the winning score to break an 18-game SWAC losing streak.
The memory still burns Jaguars right tackle Jeremiah Stafford.
“We should have gotten that one,” Stafford said. “The offensive line has to get that 1 yard when we need it. That’s something that’s really sticking with us this week. It gives some extra meaning to this game. It gives you that much more urgency to get the job done. It was one of the more frustrating losses last year. We were good enough to beat that team and it didn’t go our way.”
It isn’t for the sake of revenge that Southern feels great motivation. TSU (0-2. 0-1) is a West Division rival that desperately wants to avoid going 0-2 against division rivals, having lost to Prairie View in the season opener.
The Jaguars were stifled in the loss to LSU but did battle back to put three scores on the board after falling behind 37-0 in the first quarter. Five turnovers, including a pick-six for LSU — made the early deficit too large to overcome.
This week, Southern gets a fresh start with a chance to reestablish itself in conference play.
“Our goal is to win the SWAC championship and the HBCU national championship,” defensive back Benny McCray said. “You’ve got to win every conference game if you want to play in the SWAC championship. (We need) the intensity level, the focus, mentally staying sharp, lock down your assignment and know what the team is trying to do. I know we’re going to be ready and locked in.”
Although Southern rushed for 201 yards, the passing game was put on ice by LSU. Southern had only 61 yards on nine completions. Jaguar coach Eric Dooley expects quarterback BeSean McCray to bounce back.
“The stage didn’t bother him,” Dooley said of the LSU game. “He came out and wasn’t clicking on all cylinders, but settled down and the game came to him. He came to me on the sideline and said, ‘Let me win the game.’ You love that from a quarterback and at the time we were behind. It shows the maturity and the job our assistant coach Jonathan Williams is doing with him.”
Southern will have to contend with Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body, who lit up the Jaguars defense for 423 yards combined running and passing. Running back LaDarius Owens is a threat, and defensive back Isaiah Hamilton leads the SWAC with two interceptions.
Texas Southern coach Clarence McKinney is expecting a new challenge this time around.
“This is a totally different Southern team than last season,” McKinney said. “We know coach Dooley will have his guys ready. Our league is as balanced as any. It comes down to the team that makes the fewest mistakes.”
McKinney is wary of Jaguars linebacker Jordan Lewis, who had two tackles for loss, including a sack, and broke up a pass last year. Lewis is off to a good start with two sacks, raising his career total to 36.
“He’s a problem,” McKinney said. “If he’s not the best pass rusher in the SWAC, he’s top two. We have to find him and, without giving away our game plan, block him as best we can to keep him away from Andrew.”