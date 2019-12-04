Southern had one first team selection and six second teamers on the All-Southwest Athletic Conference football team released Wednesday.
The team was voted on by league coaches and sports information directors.
Jaguars guard Jeremiah Abby, who helped Southern lead the league in rushing offense, was the lone first team pick while his linemate and tackle Jodeci Harris, running back Devon Benn, defensive ends Joe Harris and Jordan Lewis, linebacker Calvin Lunkins and defensive back Tamaurice Smith were voted to the second team.
The Jaguars play Alcorn State Saturday in the SWAC championship game. The Braves landed two of the top three honors with junior quarterback Felix Harper named Offensive Player of the Year while fourth year Braves coach Fred McNair was named Coach of the Year. Jackson State linebacker Keonte Hampton was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Other top individual awards include Freshman of the Year wide receiver Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim of Alabama A&M and Newcomer of the Year wide receiver Donnie Corley of Texas Southern.
Grambling State defensive back Joe McWilliams, a Baton Rouge product who prepped at Southern Lab, made the team for the second consecutive year.
Abby 6-4, 310-pounder from Atlanta, Ga., and Harris a 6-7, 315-pounder from Plaquemine, helped Southern lead the league in rushing with 2,721 yards on 515 carries and an average of 226.8 yards per game
Part of that rushing total went to Benn, a junior from New Orleans, who has rushed for 793 yards and seven touchdowns on 148 carries for a 5.4 per carry average.
The Southern defense, which finished fifth in the league (390.7 yards allowed per game), had four players including New Orleanian Davis, who was fourth on the team with 42 tackles. He had nine tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception. He also blocked the potential game-winning field goal with five seconds left to give Southern a 30-28 victory in the Bayou Classic.
Lewis, a sophomore who was last season’s Freshman of the Year, had 25 tackles and a team leading six sacks after getting 12 sacks as a freshman.
Lunkins is the emotional leader of the Jaguar defense and a fifth-year senior from New Orleans who leads the squad with 77 tackles. He had four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and one pass breakup.
Smith, a transfer from Memphis, picked off three passes and had 2.5 tackles for loss among his 26 total stops.
McWilliams led the SWAC with six interceptions but also had five pass breakups with 51 tackles, five of them for loss.
Harper won the same award his teammate, Noah Johnson, won last season. Harper replaced Johnson as the starting quarterback after Johnson suffered a season ending shoulder injury against McNeese State and threw for 2,379 yards and 29 touchdowns with only five interceptions in 270 attempts.
Hampton had 106 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble for the Tigers.