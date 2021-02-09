One scrimmage into Southern University’s spring football preparation and coach Dawson Odums is already hinting at an offensive surprise.
Odums said the Jaguars might alternate quarterbacks, or even play two at the same time.
“It wouldn’t be shocking if we don’t see two guys playing, possibly two guys in together,” Odums said during a Tuesday Zoom call while discussing last Saturday’s scrimmage. “We have a creative offensive mindset.”
Odums didn’t elaborate much beyond that but continues to express confidence in the position overall with Ladarius Skelton, Bubba McDaniel and John Lampley getting an equal number of snaps Saturday. Skelton was the team’s starter for the past 19 games and the leading rusher from 2019. But McDaniel saw a significant amount of action and Lampley started the first six games in 2018.
If the Jaguars play two quarterbacks, Skelton would likely be the one playing the role of Taysom Hill to McDaniel’s Drew Brees, mimicking the Saints use of two quarterbacks simultaneously.
“It’s a fun competition,” Odums said. “We have a group of guys we know can lead our football team. (LaDarius’ passing) is much improved. He made the right reads, went to the right places, had command of the huddle. That’s something all three had was discipline in the huddle. He did a good job going through his progressions. No one leading quarterback race. You don’t know when you are going to be down a guy. The confidence in that room says a lot about our recruiting process and the guys we have.”
Odums complimented the play of the offense in the scrimmage which went “75-80 plays,” especially the running game with Devon Benn and Jarod Sims having combined for 1,203 yards and 11 TDs in 2019. He praised the offensive line, led by offensive tackle Ja’Tyre Carter, although Jonathan Bishop missed the scrimmage. Bishop returned to practice this week.
“Offensively we did some good things,” Odums said. “We ran the ball well, Devon Benn and Jarod Sims. They didn’t get much work. Craig Nelson did a good job running the ball.
“Bishop was back out there today, flying around, having fun being the leader that he is. Ja’Tyre is having an awesome camp, doing really well anchoring the offensive line. We’re pretty good running the ball.”
Odums said wide receiver Jamar Washington is out with a nagging foot injury which he might try to play through. Odums said “either way it will require surgery” and cost him the spring season.
Also out for health reasons at wide receiver is Tulane transfer Jorien Vallien. Odums said wide receiver Timothy Bedford, the team’s second-leading receiver in 2019 with 36 catches for 386 yards, is no longer on the team.
Defensively, Odums said linebacker Caleb Carter and all-conference cornerback Tamaurice Smith didn’t play much, but Jakobi Jones “had a productive day in the secondary, really came up and hit the line very well.
“We had some new defensive linemen that had a chance to play. End Chris Thomas is doing outstanding job. Colyn Given and Tre Square are getting an opportunity to show the talent we always thought they had.”
On special teams, Cesare Barajas made a 46-yard field goal and missed one from 47 while Martell Fontenot made all of his kicks.
Southern is scheduled to hold another scrimmage Saturday, but Odums said it wasn’t definite.
“We came out safe (from the last scrimmage),” he said. “Some guys got banged up but nobody got beat up to where they are going to be out. We do have some guys sitting out a couple of days to get their bodies back.
“We need the scrimmage. When you run into each other you run the risk of losing a player or two. When you have to play in two weeks, you don’t have that many bodies available to be losing. It’s tough on your program and on your players.”