Missouri pounded Southern for 16 hits and took advantage of 10 walks to score a 19-8 victory at Lee-Hines Field on Wednesday.
Josh Day knocked in three runs with a homer and a double; Carlos Pena capped a four-run fifth inning with a three-run homer; and freshman Shea McGahan capped the night with a grand slam, his first career homer. The Tigers improved to 4-1 on the season.
Junior left-hander Nathan Landry (1-0) got the victory for Missouri with 4⅓ innings of two-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and no walks. The Missouri pitching staff struck out 20 Jaguars.
Quincy Smith had a home run for Southern (2-2), and Hunter Tabb knocked in two runs with a double while Jalon Mack hit a run-scoring triple in the ninth inning and scored on a single by Mike Latulas, who was the only Jaguar with at least two hits. Southern struggled at the plate, striking out six consecutive times in one stretch and stranding nine runners.
Southern used 10 pitchers who combined for five wild pitches and three hit batters.
Southern fell behind 1-0 in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Torin Montgomery but answered with two in the bottom half. A single by Jovante Dorris preceded walks to O’Neill Burgos and Taj Porter, then Tabb smoked a double to left-center field to score two runs.
The Jaguars missed a golden opportunity for more when Tremaine Spears grounded out to first and Latulas took a called third strike to end the inning.
Southern made it 3-1 on walks to Smith and Dorris and a throwing error by Missouri pitcher Brenner Maloney.
The Jaguars got another run in the sixth inning when Tremaine Spears tripled and scored on a single by Latulas. Smith hit a solo homer off the right-field fence in the eighth, his first of the season.
Southern moves on to play Towson at 1 p.m. Friday and LSU at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with another game against Towson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The weekend wraps up with a 5 p.m. game Sunday against LSU. All games are at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium.