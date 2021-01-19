After taking a step back during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Southern football team is kicking off its spring season as the team begins practice Tuesday.
Coach Dawson Odums and staff worked through the fall to strengthen and condition the team with a few practices mixed in. The work now begins in earnest toward kickoff of the spring season opener Friday, Feb. 26 at Alabama State.
Odums said there were few surprises when the team reported last Thursday. Placekicker/punter Cesar Barajas is in the transfer portal, but the Jaguars are returning all but one of the players they expected back, and Barajas could still opt to return. Linebacker Kyle McGregor is the only other player who will not return.
“Everybody came back,” Odums said. “Cesar is enrolled in school, but the jury is still out on whether or not he’s going to play this year.
“We’ll have school going on as well, so it won’t be like a regular fall camp. They guys will be going to class. We haven’t ever done it this way. They didn’t allow us to have the players move in early to get them ready to play. They gave us the dates that we could, and we’ve got to work with those dates to get them ready to play and go from there.”
School starts practice Wednesday. Odums said he wants to proceed cautiously during the six-week run-up to the season with two practices in helmets, seven in shells (helmets and shoulder pads) and then full gear.
As usual, the Jaguars will practice at 6 a.m. except Tuesday's first session, which was to begin at 9 a.m.
Practices will be closed to media for the first two weeks. Odums said the team won’t scrimmage until after the third week. Players will be tested for COVID-19 three times per week during preseason practice and the season.
“We’re going to crawl-walk-run; we’re not going to put them in full gear where they are now,” he said. “Being healthy and safe is going to be the priority, not schemes and football. The focus is to get acclimated. We’re healthy, our guys pretty much left here healthy.
“Once we start practice, we’ll be coaching them up. When they are in meetings, we are going to keep a distance, keep them spaced out.”
Southern is playing a seven-game schedule with two open dates. The first of two home games will be March 6 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and the second on March 27 against Alcorn State. The Bayou Classic is set for April 17 in Shreveport’s Independence Stadium.
The SWAC championship game is slated for May 1 at the home of the division champion with the better record.