Come out swinging
Eric Dooley likely has a bag of trick plays he can draw from in this one. Pull a few out early or do something radical with the offense to get it cooking and confident early in the game. The Jaguars had their pride hurt by a second SWAC shutout last week. Being a little free-wheeling might not be a bad move to ignite a fire. The Jaguars have the athleticism at the skill positions to pull that off. Getting on top early also could help ice down the Bragg Memorial Stadium crowd, which promises to be hostile.
Bring the heat
Sure, FAMU doesn’t run it that well — the Rattlers are last in the conference in yards per game. But stifling the run completely will allow the Jaguars to bring more pressure from different places. Hitting FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa early may get him rattled. He’s not the most accurate passer and has seven picks in eight games. Southern hasn’t had an interception in three games, but a pick-six or other defensive score could prove critical. The game sets up to be a defensive battle. Let the best defense win.
Play keep away
This may be contingent on the health of running back Jerodd Sims, but playing ball control also could take some of the starch out of the home crowd. Sims is an effective thumper and is crucial on third-and-short. FAMU can be explosive on offense. Keeping the Rattlers offense on the sideline is the best way to defuse it. A short passing game — with more passes to the backs and tight ends — would help this recipe. Southern’s offensive line needs to get its mojo back. A physical running game is one way to accomplish that task.
Big-boy pants
This game atmosphere may be more hostile than last week. That’s how Rattler Nation rolls. Southern fans will represent well, but this series has lots of past grudges — like the time they turned the sprinklers on Jaguar players after a victory. Southern needs to bring an extra coat of skin to thicken up and feed off the hostility. Keeping a cool head is vital. The Jaguars already have shown a propensity to pile up penalties, so staying focused on the task at hand is a must. There will be some trash-talking; the secret is to keep everything verbal.