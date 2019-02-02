LORMAN, Miss. — A big run to end the first half is all Southern needed to cruise past Alcorn State 75-54 in Southwestern Athletic Conference women's basketball Saturday at the Davey Whitney Complex.
The SWAC-leading Jaguars were up just 22-19 with 6:24 to play in the second quarter in a back-and-forth game when they took control. They used a 13-3 run to lead 38-22 and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the night.
The bench scored 46 points for Southern (10-10, 7-2), including a game-high 15 from Courtney Parson, who was 6 of 8 from the floor and also had five assists. Starting guard Alyric Scott had 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting, and Amani McWain added 10 off the bench.
De'Asia Brown led Alcorn with 12 points, but the Braves (3-18, 2-7) shot just 18 of 44 (40.9 percent) from the field and committed 24 turnovers.