Solve the puzzle

Ladarius Skelton is in his fourth season as the Jaguar starting quarterback, and while he can look spectacular at times, he often does just enough to spoil his best efforts. Last week’s interception — a poorly thrown pass toward a wide-open receiver — on the sixth play of the second half turned the game in McNeese’s favor. It wasn’t his last turnover. The offensive staff has to coax this tendency out of him or make a change. It doesn’t seem to be a confidence issue but one of focusing on every play and not letting up. In other words, mental toughness.

Southern opens SWAC play looking to correct mistakes A bitter loss can linger like a bad taste in the mouth. Fortunately for Southern football, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Make something happen

Southern’s defense has improved its tackling issues but hasn’t come up with big plays, and last week it could have used some late in the game. One interception and one fumble recovery in three games won’t cut it. Big plays come out of a consistent pass rush. Sack master Jordan Lewis missed a big chunk of the victory over Miles and was gassed at the end of the McNeese game when the Jaguars needed him. Going forward, they need him at full strength to make plays or open up avenues for other players by drawing double teams. Those other players have to up their games, too, because opponents are going to throw the kitchen sink trying to block Lewis.

Targeting the problem

Jaguar defenders can’t let all the targeting penalties — ahem — get inside their heads. Only one of the five times Southern has been flagged was really a clear-cut foul. There is simply too much that can happen in the split second when the defender makes his move. Sometimes it’s the ball carrier who moves his head into the path of the defender’s helmet. Coaches want their players to be aggressive and the rule can seem unfair, especially when offensive players who don’t practice tackling try to make a play. It’s a lot harder to control than grabbing the face mask, but you still see that call often. The rule is necessary and there isn’t much room left to tweak it.

Follow Rollins

First-year coach Jason Rollins is leading his team into the SWAC opener as the season enters the “gets real” phase. He already has netted his first victory, and now he has to show he can beat a Division I team in the conference where he’ll have to make his bones. The Jaguars have shown improvement in areas that needed some cleanup, and through three games the team has looked organized and disciplined, for the most part. Some of it is because of the wealth of experienced players available, but a lot of it comes from Rollins, who has been around longer than most rookie coaches and has a good grasp of what he wants to do. He’s the first to say winning football games is hard.