The Southern women’s basketball team turned up the defensive heat late in the first quarter Monday evening against Florida A&M, and it led to a convincing win.
The Jaguars held the Rattlers to 23.9% shooting for the game and rolled to a 66-43 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (13-14, 11-5 SWAC) held Florida A&M without a field goal in the second quarter, and stretched a two-point lead out to 26-18 at halftime. The Rattlers didn’t pick up another basket from the field until less than four minutes remained in the third quarter.
Florida A&M (3-24, 4-14) went more than 18 minutes of game time between baskets, and its only scoring came on eight free throws. By the time FAMU’s Anisja Harris converted a three-point play to end the streak, Southern led 35-22.
The win moves Southern into a three-way tie for second place in the SWAC standings with Alabama State and Alabama A&M. Southern closes out its regular season with road games against both Alabama teams later this week.
Genovea Johnson scored 10 points and grabbed a team-high five rebounds. Also playing key roles were Nakia Kincey with 10 and Amani McWain with 9.
Harris led FAMU with 13 points.
Southern opened the game strong, scoring the first 10 points. McWain got two baskets and Johnson followed with three consecutive as Southern moved out to a 10-0 lead three minutes into the game.
FAMU’s Anisah Douglas scored on a driving layup to cut Southern’s lead to 13-11 with 2:59 left in the first, but the Rattlers missed their next 18 shots.