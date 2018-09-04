East Iberville made tremendous strides last season with six wins. But in order maintain that level and build on it, coach Ron LeJeune sought a leader.
In particular, LeJeune sought someone who could make a name for himself amid the more high-profile players that litter the rosters of District 6-1A rivals Southern Lab and Kentwood — two powerhouses of the classification that routinely put talent into the collegiate level.
Justin Hollins has submitted his name for consideration.
Hollins is a two-way athlete in the trenches. Just about everything East Iberville does begins and ends with the junior defensive and right offensive tackle.
If it needs a big block, Hollins is there. If the defense needs a crucial stop, Hollins will oblige. He’s more than happy to shoulder the burden of leadership.
“Big plays have to happen and they usually involve me,” Hollins said. “I do what I have to do or we won’t accomplish what we need to accomplish this season.”
LeJeune doesn’t hide the fact that much of the onus is put on Hollins to control the game for the Tigers.
At 5 foot 11, 240 pounds, Hollins is the biggest and most athletic player on the field at all times.
LeJeune said Hollins had a strong start to the season against Slaughter Community Charter.
But with players like 5-star Southern Lab offensive guard Kardell Thomas and 4-star Kentwood wide receiver Trey Palmer taking up most of the headlines in the area, Hollins continues to float under the radar.
Hollins does not appear on any of 247sports’ recruiting rankings for 2020. He received a little interest from several smaller schools, including a recent trip to a camp at Northwestern State.
“He’s such a good kid,” Jejune said. “He’s a hard-working kid and he’s got the ability. J’s got all the intangibles. He’s got the heart and the work ethic and determination.
“He’s the biggest and strongest and quickest guy we’ve got.”
Sometimes the lack of recognition gets to Hollins. His only honors are second-team all-district last season along the offensive line as a left guard — he has since moved to right tackle to set the edge for the Tigers and conserve energy for defense — and second-team all district for defensive line as a freshman.
But he tries to channel the perceived slight into motivation for Friday night.
East Iberville hit hard times in recent years, recently ending a three-year winless streak in 2016 before finishing 6-6 this past season.
If Hollins has anything to say, though, that’ll never be the case again.
“The biggest thing is getting into the weight room, staying conditioned and giving it all my heart,” Hollins said. “We’re from East Iberville and a lot of teams don’t respect us and we have to earn that. Every game is a chance to do that against every coach.”