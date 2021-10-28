One position where Alcorn State coach Fred McNair didn't figure his team would struggle was quarterback. Not many teams can count on a returning quarterback who already had won an offensive player of the year honor.

But McNair was frank after Felix Harper’s consecutive subpar performances against Grambling and Mississippi Valley State.

“He’s not playing very well,” McNair said with no hesitation.

Although his numbers are not up to his 2019 season when he led the Braves to their second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference title, his play is on the upswing as Alcorn comes to Southern for a 6 p.m. game Saturday.

Last week, Harper connected on 23 of 31 throws for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-27 victory against Texas Southern, but he still doesn’t look like the guy who threw for 2,954 yards and 33 touchdowns and beat Southern in the championship game.

Harper threw for one score and ran for another in the fourth quarter as the Braves broke open a tight game.

“Biggest thing is putting his eyes where they need to be, progression reads, coverage and things of that nature,” McNair said. “Understanding what they’re trying to do in the rotation of the safeties. He was watching the rush and he needs to have his eyes downfield. Sat him down and talked to him to see what his thought process was in terms of misreads, and missing open receivers in the course of a route concept."

In the Grambling and MVSU games combined, Harper hit on 30-of-48 passing for 295 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Alcorn won both games but scored only 24 points in each.

Part of the problem is Harper was sacked five times. That’s been a problem for the Braves, who are tied with two other teams for last in sacks allowed with 22.

“He was able to fix that this past week with a great week of practice,” McNair said. “He did all the things well we expected him to do to bounce back. We narrowed the package down a little bit to get him in a rhythm where he could make good throws and good decisions.”

Harper was sacked two more times but rallied his team with help from a rushing attack that is ranked third in the SWAC at 162 yards per game, behind Southern and Prairie View. Niko Duffey has rushed for 620 yard and a 5.4 average. He carried the offense against Grambling and MVSU with 138 yards in each game.

Harper is the SWAC's fourth-leading passer with 1,510 yards and 12 TDs. Southern coach Jason Rollins said the senior is still the man to stop for the Jaguars to be successful.

“He’s very poised,” Rollins said. “He takes punishment, he gets hit and sacked, but it’s hard to rile him. He’s a good runner and thrower, very accurate underneath. The offense is tailored around his skill sets. He does a good job of executing it.”

Harper’s main targets are big receivers. LeCharles Pringle (6-0, 185) has 30 catches for 420 yards and five TDs, and CJ Bolar (6-1, 190) has 23 for 469 and three TDs.

“They’re totally different on offense,” Rollins said. “PVU spread it out sideline to sideline, this team will do it in a different way. They play with a tight end a lot and a big back. They like to try to play smash-mouth football.”

Dillon on Rice watch list

Southern running back Kobe Dillon is on the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the top FCS freshman performer. Dillon, from Ferriday, is the SWAC’s leading rusher with 96 yards per game. He has rushed 62 times for 576 yards and four touchdowns with a 9.3 per carry average. He set the school record with 267 yards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.