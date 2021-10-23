What we learned
The bubble burst for the Jaguars, who did a good job hanging on in the first half. The mistakes came early, often and fast in the second half, to the extent there was no overcoming them. The Panthers exposed defensive weaknesses the Jaguars have flashed all season, and they also exposed the Southern run-heavy offense’s inability to play catch-up from big deficits. The Jaguars failed to take advantage of two first-half takeaways, and to stop the Panthers on third down throughout the game. It confirmed there was nothing deceiving about the final score.
Trending now
Former Southern assistant Eric Dooley has Prairie View on a roll toward its first Southwestern Athletic Conference title-game appearance since 2009. The Panthers are a lot more than their offense. They shut down Southern’s running game by winning the line of scrimmage and blanketing receivers. Quarterback Jawon Pass looks like the final piece of the puzzle for the program Dooley, a Southern alum, has been building for the last four years. The West Division will come down to the Panthers and Alcorn State, who clash in three weeks at Lorman, Mississippi.
Final thoughts
The Jaguars are not mathematically out of the SWAC West race, but it would take a miracle for them to win it: Prairie View losing out and Southern winning out. Still, they have four games left, and a winning record and successful season are still in play. The Jaguars have been unlucky with injuries to key players and still have a strong program with plenty of tradition. Interim coach Jason Rollins now has to work harder to win the permanent job by holding the team together and finishing the season strong.