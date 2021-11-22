Southern University Jaguars guard Brion Whitley (22) pushes past Tulane Green Wave forward Kevin Cross as he drives to the basket during the first half of a basketball game at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)