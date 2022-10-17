Eleven Southern University football players will serve one-game suspensions and the school has been fined $7,500 for its role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, the Southwestern Athletic Conference office announced Monday.
Prairie View will suspend 10 players for one game and pay a $10,000 fine, larger than Southern’s because of a failure to comply with the SWAC’s gameday management decorum, the office said Monday in a release.
Both schools declined to release the names of the players who are suspended. The SWAC release did not identify which game the players must sit out, but Southern and Prairie View are both playing nonconference games this week.
Southern players will likely serve their suspensions for the Jaguars' homecoming game against Virginia-Lynchburg at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Prairie View plays at Lamar at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The fracas started about 1 hour, 45 minutes before Southern’s 45-13 victory at Blackshear Stadium and lasted a little more than one minute. Players from both sides were shoving and throwing punches until teammates, security and police broke them up.
Players from both teams entered the field from locker rooms situated near each other in the field house behind the north end zone.
Prairie View coach Bubba McDowell said he was told Southern players stomped on the Prairie View logo at midfield, precipitating the brawl.
The SWAC release is as follows:
“The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced multiple student-athlete suspensions and institutional fines stemming from the pregame altercation that transpired between the Southern University and Prairie View A&M University football teams on Saturday, Oct. 8.
“A total of 21 student-athletes (eleven from Southern and ten from Prairie View A&M) have been suspended for one-game for their respective involvement in the altercation.
“After conducting a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that the student-athletes involved in the altercation violated the league’s code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct.
“Additionally, the Conference Office has levied a fine against Southern in the amount $7,500.00, along with a fine against Prairie View A&M in the amount of $10,000.00. The league determined that Prairie View A&M failed to comply with the SWAC’s Gameday Management Decorum which led to additional PVAMU fines.
“The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of good sportsmanship and does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior. We will continue to work diligently to provide our member institutions with the necessary guidance and resources to support good sportsmanship and healthy competition at all times.”