Former Southern baseball star Rickie Weeks was one of seven players elected to the Southwestern Conference Hall of Fame 2022 class, the league announced Tuesday.
Weeks, the only HBCU player ever selected as the Golden Spikes and Dick Howser Award winner, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2003 MLB draft.
Weeks played 11 seasons with the Brewers and 14 overall, compiling a .246 average with 161 home runs and 494 RBI. He also played for Seattle, Tampa Bay and Arizona.
At Southern, he won consecutive NCAA Division I batting titles in 2002 and 2003, batting .495 with 20 home runs as a sophomore and .479 with 16 home runs as a junior. His .465 career batting average (254 of 546) is the highest in NCAA history.
Joining Weeks in the 2022 class are Alcorn State’s Ella Williams and Lawrence “Larry” Watkins; Alabama State’s Rickey Jones; Mississippi Valley State’s Jerome Blake and Robert “Hitman” Gaddis; and Grambling’s Robert J. Williams.
The group will be enshrined on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta. They were chosen from a list of nominees who were submitted by their respective institutions and selected by the SWAC Hall of Fame selection committee.
“We’re extremely excited to welcome another stellar class into the SWAC Hall of Fame,” SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland said. “We look forward to formally recognizing each of their respective contributions to our league at the upcoming SWAC Hall of Fame ceremony in Atlanta.”