HOUSTON — Tremaine Spears doubled home two runs in the top of the 10th inning as Southern evened its SWAC series with Texas Southern with a 5-3 win on Friday.
Southern (10-13, 8-3) led 3-1 before Texas Southern tied the game at 3 with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Southern coach Chris Crenshaw replaced starting pitcher Jerome Bohannon with Dimitri Frank.
“Jerome came out and gave us a good start, and Dimitri was solid in relief,” Crenshaw said.
Frank held Texas Southern scoreless through the end of regulation. Enrique Ozoa closed out the game in the bottom of the 10th to earn the save.
Southern got a home run from Zavier Moore as it took a 3-1 lead. O’Neill Burgos and Judah Wilbur were on base when Spears got the game-winning hit.
On the heels of a 7-2 loss on Thursday, Crenshaw was pleased with the way his team responded.
“It feels good,” he said. “I appreciate the team being locked in and ready to go today. Last night was a tough loss, and then to bounce back and get a win in extra innings is big for us.”
The teams will play the rubber game of the series at 1 p.m. Saturday.