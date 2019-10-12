Former Southern band director, the late Dr. Isaac Greggs, was honored at halftime. In addition to the band spelling out Greggs’ name, two of his four children were in attendance, and accepted a memorial plaque.
Greggs led Southern’s marching band for 36 years before retiring in 2005. During that time, the band created its signature style that led to its notoriety as the Human Jukebox.
“People used to ask me what my dad was like,” Colette Greggs said. “He was a perfectionist, but to me he was just my dad. Daddy was daddy to everybody. For us, we naturally sacrificed because we had to share him with everyone.”
Three of Greggs’ children earned degrees at Southern while another got her degree from LSU. So far, three of his grandchildren have Southern degrees.
Isaac Greggs died at 85 in 2014.
Splitting the difference
Prairie View came into the contest second in the SWAC in rushing with an average 213.4 yards per game. Southern’s defense led the conference allowing just 104.2 yards. Neither unit played up to those standards, as Prairie View finished with 168 yards on 33 rushes.
Cutting down mistakes
Southern turned in a focused performance committing only four penalties for 33 yards. The Jaguars came in having been flagged 10 times each in their previous two games, and they had 40 penalties through five games. Coming into the game, Southern was second to last in the SWAC with 387 yards in penalties, and only rated ahead of Alcorn State, which had been flagged 63 times for 546 yards before Saturday.
Another pick for Smith
For the third game in a row Tamaurice Smith had an interception. The pick came late in the first quarter after Prairie View’s Drake Cheatum had intercepted LaDarius Skelton at the SU 21. Two plays later, after the Panthers had picked up a first down at the SU 10, Smith stepped in front of a slant intended for Tristen Wallace in the end zone.
Numerology
Southern improved to 12-2 in games after bye weeks under Odums, who is now 6-2 against Prairie View. Southern now leads the series 56-27-3. Odums is 22-8 in home games against SWAC opponents and the Jaguars overall have won 14 of their last 15 home games.
Captains ahoy
Southern captains were defensive tackle Dakavion Champion, linebacker Calvin Lunkins, tight end Jeremias Houston and center Jaylon Brinson.