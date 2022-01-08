Southern offensive tackle Ja’Tyre Carter has been invited to participate in the NFL scouting combine March 1-7 in Indianapolis, and two other Jaguars will take part in the first HBCU combine later this month.
Quarterback Ladarius Skelton and wide receiver Marquis McClain are two of 40 athletes from HBCU schools invited to travel to the University of South Alabama in Mobile on Jan. 28-29 for the NFL’s smaller combine in conjunction with the Senior Bowl.
“It’s very exciting for these young men and good for the program,” Dooley said. “It speaks volumes to Southern’s capabilities and potentials. It’s huge, a statement to the Southwest Athletic Conference. There have been a lot of skill guys and now we’re getting a lot of offensive linemen.”
Carter was an All-SWAC selection in his junior spring season and did not allow a sack this fall.
Skelton accounted for 7,053 yards and 60 touchdowns rushing and passing for Southern from 2018-21. He struggled with consistency at quarterback but is prized for his size, speed and athleticism. He projects as a running back, wide receiver or defensive back, according to one scout.
McClain led Southern in receiving yards (400) and was second in receptions (28) while scoring four touchdowns. He also rushed 10 times for 89 yards and one score. His career totals were4 0-567-5 as a receiver, and he rushed for 110 yards and 13 carries with one TD. He originally signed with Auburn but transferred to Southern in 2020.
The NFL announced in May it would hold the HBCU combine event after zero HBCU players were taken in the 2021 NFL draft. Jackson State coach and NFL Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders criticized the league and helped push for the event.
“Throughout NFL history, HBCU athletes have exemplified a standard of excellence both on and off the field. The HBCU combine is part of honoring that legacy and making every effort to accelerate the exposure of HBCU draft prospects to all NFL clubs,” said Troy Vincent, the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete.”
Spring practice set
New Southern football coach Eric Dooley will put his team through spring practice beginning March 16 and ending with a spring game April 9, Dooley said Saturday.
The Jaguars will work four times a week — Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Dooley added that some of that schedule could be affected by the pandemic.
Dooley is trying to reboot a program that suffered its first losing season since 2012, going 4-7 under interim coach Jason Rollins. Dooley, a former Jaguar assistant under Pete Richardson, was hired away from Prairie View.
“We’re going to do some contact because I need to find out who I have,” Dooley said. “It’s going to be a very, very competitive spring. We’ll go full pads, and we look to get some game-type situations. We have guys coming back that are pretty good, but we need to see where they are and how they fit. We have to make some evaluations and decisions.”