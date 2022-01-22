A week after absorbing a gut-punch loss at Grambling, the Southern men’s basketball team went out and played its most complete game of the season Saturday, routing Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-51 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern scored the first nine points of the game and rolled to a commanding 60-21 halftime lead.
After that, the only suspense came near the end of the game was Southern's pursuit of the 100-point barrier. Freshman Gavin Flowers missed a chance at a layup with 30 seconds to go, and the Jaguars didn’t attempt another shot.
“We were clicking on all cylinders,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “We made shots. We stopped them from scoring. We tried our best to pitch a shutout, but the effort was there, the concentration was there and the effort to make sure we didn’t give up anything was there.
“That’s what we’ve been looking for the last week or so. We got after it in practice, and it showed today.”
The win allowed Southern (10-8, 5-1) to maintain sole possession of first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Florida A&M, Grambling and Alcorn State are tied for second at 4-2.
Southern looked like a team with a point to prove in the first half. The Jaguars made a sizzling 23 of 33 shots (69.7%) while holding Pine Bluff to 6-of-27 shooting. Southern went on to shoot 57.1% for the game while holding Pine Bluff to 29.5%.
The Jaguars defense kept the Golden Lions (4-16, 2-5) off balance for most of the game. Southern had 19 steals, forced 28 turnovers and held a 35-26 edge in rebounding.
Terrell Williams scored 21 points to lead the Jaguars, who had 11 players score. Tyrone Lyons scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and had five steals. Brendon Brooks also came up big with 11 points, seven assists and five steals.
Jayden Saddler, who missed most of the second half against Grambling, scored six points in 22 minutes of action.
“It was a great bounce-back from the other day,” Woods said. “We got back to playing Jaguar basketball and playing defense tenaciously, being relentless and keeping people uncomfortable. And then we made some shots today, too. We were out having fun, playing our style and just getting after it.”
Williams got Southern going quickly, scoring the game’s first five points. He added two more baskets as Southern took a 13-4 lead three minutes into the game and cruised the rest of the way.