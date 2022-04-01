Joseph Battaglia won his third consecutive start and Jaylon Mack and Justin Wiley contributed key hits as Southern beat Texas Southern 5-3 Friday in the opening game of their SWAC series at Lee-Hines Field.
Battaglia went eight innings and did not allow an earned run for the second straight start. He gave up only a walk and three hits while striking out four. He has allowed only one earned run in 21 innings in SWAC play for a 3-0 record and an 0.42 ERA.
Last week, Battaglia beat Grambling 3-2 scattering nine hits in seven innings. Enrique Ozoa got his second save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close the door on the Tigers, who entered the game as the SWAC West Division leaders at 5-1.
“Last week definitely gave me some reinforcement and conditioning for this weekend,” Battaglia said. “This is stuff I work hard for. I always keep that in the back of my head, go out and dominate.”
Battaglia had to overcome some tense moments. He hit leadoff batter Jonathon Thomas to start the game. Thomas stole second and continued to third on a throwing error by catcher Taj Porter. He scored on a groundout. Battaglia blanked the Tigers until a two-out error by Justin Wiley, the second of the inning let in two more runs.
“There always will be adversity, especially when you throw a lot of strikes,” Battaglia said. “They’re going to put the ball in play, try to put pressure. I made pitches off the plate to get ground balls.”
Southern tied the game in the third when O’Neill Burgos singled home JJ Rollon, who had singled and advanced on a wild pitch. The game stayed a pitcher’s duel between Battaglia and TSU starter Jordan Martinez until Southern broke it open in the sixth with four runs.
The Jaguars bunched four walks, three hits and a hit batter in the inning. Burgos led off with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. He scored on a hit to left by Jaylon Mack, who had struck out with a runner in scoring position in his two previous at-bats.
Martinez walked Tremaine Spears on four pitches and was replaced by Lane Gordon, who walked Taj Porter and Mike Latulas to force in a run. AJ Walter’s sacrifice fly to right brought home another run and Justin Wiley singled to knock in another.
Southern could have had more after a walk to Jovante Dorris loaded the bases. Latulas was thrown out at home by left fielder Jeremy Gaines trying to score on a fly out.
“Pitching defense and timely hits,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “We (Battaglia) work at it, we do things during the week to prepare for a start and its carrying over into his starts. He had every pitch working tonight and when he does, he’s tough to beat.”
The Jaguars have struggled at the plate in clutch situations but came up with big hits while working Tiger pitchers for walks. Southern had seven hits and eight walks for the game.
“It’s not about how many hits but quality hits at the right time,” Wiley said. “We’re starting to come through with them, focus more with two strikes and two outs. We need to come back tomorrow and do even better.”