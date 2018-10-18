Expectations won't be too overwhelming for Southern's pair of first-year head basketball coaches.
The Southern men were predicted to finish sixth in Sean Woods' inaugural season calling the shots on the Bluff.
The women were slightly higher at fourth under longtime assistant-turned-head coach Carlos Funchess, despite the Jaguars' claim to the 2017-18 SWAC regular season title.
Grambling took the top spot in both polls, as voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors after winning their respective conference tournaments last season.
The Southern men also put one player on the preseason all-conference list with Sidney Umude as the second-team forward.
Women's forward Alyric Scott was the school's lone first-team selection. She's joined by guard Skylar O'Bear on the second team.
Prairie View A&M women were predicted to finish third this season after former Southern coach Sandy Pugh made the switch across the conference.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Martaveous McKnight was the preseason player of the year for the men while Grambling's Shakyla Hill took both overall and defensive player of the year honors.