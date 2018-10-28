JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson announced Sunday football coach Tony Hughes will not have his contract renewed at the end of the season.
Jackson fell 41-7 to Southern on Saturday night, putting the Tigers at 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers are third in the SWAC East and have lost their past two games.
“I would like to thank coach Hughes for his dedication and hard work to Jackson State University and the Jackson State football program,” Robinson said. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Defensive coordinator John Hendrick will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.
“We have a talented group of hard-working student-athletes and I look forward to the program finishing the season strong playing for the senior class under the leadership of coach Hendrick,” Robinson said.
“Our goal is to find a new head coach who will build on our great tradition and grow our football program.”