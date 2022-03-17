Southern has fought through a rough pre-conference schedule with a 3-13 record but starts this weekend with a new purpose, opening Southwestern Athletic Conference play with a series at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The teams play the opener at 3 p.m. Friday, then follow with the second game at 2 p.m. game Saturday and the finale at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex in Pine Bluff.
The Jaguars are in the midst of a five-game losing streak against tough competition, and second-year coach Chris Crenshaw said he’ll get a good idea this weekend how much the difficult schedule helped the Jaguars.
Southern got swept in a three-game series at Texas State last weekend 6-2, 15-5, and 9-5.
“We got better as the weekend went on,” Crenshaw said. “Friday was extremely cold with 20-30 mph winds. The sun came out for Saturday, and it was a nice day. We left some pitches elevated and they took advantage of that. We didn’t take advantage of the conditions. When they left pitches up, we didn’t execute.
“Sunday was one big inning. We eliminate that and we might win that game. We’re getting close. This weekend we should really see where we are as far as where we started the season.”
The Jaguars will be healthier with the return of third baseman Hunter Tabb from a bruised hand and shortstop Justin Wiley from a hamstring injury. Catcher Gustavo Nava Sanchez returned from an oblique muscle injury but is nursing an injured hand after it was hit by a foul ball.
Crenshaw has been juggling the lineup in each game and thinks the team is in good position for the start of league play.
“We’re starting to get some pieces back,” he said. “Some players have been playing and they’ve earned what they’ve got now.
“O’Neill Burgos has been steady; Jovante Dorris also; and Zavier Moore trending up. Taj Porter is starting to put together better at-bats.”
JJ Rollon, batting in the No. 2 hole, leads the Jaguars with a .333 batting average. Burgos (.321) leads the team with 17 hits and 11 RBIs with two homers. Dorris has a team-best three homers, and Moore has raised his average to .250 after a slow start.
Crenshaw said Joseph Battaglia and Christian Davis will start the first two games of the series with the Sunday starter still in doubt. He is considering Anthony Fidanza and Khristian Paul, among others. Paul had a strong outing last Wednesday against Houston with three runs allowed in seven innings.
UAPB (3-9-1) lost two of three games to Jackson State last weekend in a nonconference matchup. Sophomore Andrew Duran threw a four-hit complete-game victory versus JSU, allowing two walks with six strikeouts.
Junior Damon Elarton and sophomore Brandon Little are the other right-handers likely to start. UAPB finished 8-14 in SWAC play and did not make the conference tournament last year.
The Lions have only two homers in 13 games but have stolen 39 bases.
Second baseman Andre Green is UAPB’s leading hitter with a .432 average and outfielder Lawrence Noble is batting .375. Shortstop Dante Leach four doubles, a triple and team best 10 RBIs.
“They’re always a threat no matter what their record is,” Crenshaw said. “They will come out and play hard.”
Porter nominated
Southern’s Taj Porter is one of two HBCU players named to the Buster Posey Award watch list for the top catcher in NCAA Division I baseball. The other is Alabama State’s Hunter May.
Porter has zero errors through 16 games in 78 chances and has thrown out five would-be base stealers in 16 attempts.