Sometimes what happens in baseball defies explanation, and the only response is for a team to put its difficulties in the past and forget.
Southern had one of those instances and it lasted throughout the series Sunday and Monday when the Jaguars were swept by Prairie View.
The Jaguars bats, reliable most of the season, went cold and produced five runs. Southern batters struck out 24 times and left 24 runners on base in losing 5-1, 1-0 and 6-4.
“I was talking to a former baseball coach who is now retired, and he said there are weekends like that,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “I’m going to chalk it up to that. We just didn’t hit. Hopefully, it will pick up and everything else keeps going in the right directions.”
At least the Jaguars get a break from SWAC play this weekend to reassess. Southern travels north for a three-game series at UL-Monroe. Friday’s opener is set for 2 p.m. with a 2 p.m. game Saturday and a 1 p.m. finale Sunday.
Southern (11-21, 9-9) dropped to fourth place in the SWAC West Division behind Grambling (9-4), Texas Southern (8-7) and Prairie View (7-6). The Jaguars have their two remaining conference series at home, Arkansas-Pine Bluff next week and Texas Southern from May 7-9.
Crenshaw did have a silver lining in that the Jaguar pitching made a nice step forward. Jerome Bohannon allowed one run in five innings, Joseph Battaglia pitched well in the finale and three pitchers kept the opener close.
“Bohannon is starting to take it the right way,” Crenshaw said. “Guys are making strides, and I’m starting to figure the guys out.
“With the hitters, I had some conversations with certain players to check the pulse of the team, to make adjustments and get ready for the last two weeks of the regular season. It’s a little bit of confidence, but I don’t understand why we would be lacking confidence. We get to go to the plate just like the other team does.”
Outfielder Tremaine Spears is the Jaguars’ leading hitter with a .312 average, three homers and 20 RBI. First baseman O’Neill Burgos is batting .309 with four homers and a team-best 22 RBIs and catcher Taj Porter is the top power hitter with five homers and 14 RBIs.
Some of Southern’s hitting issues might stem from the absence of leadoff hitter Isaiah Adams, whose hip injury forced Crenshaw to shuffle the batting order. Adams saw a doctor earlier this week, and Crenshaw is hoping for some good news this week.
The Jaguars pitching rotation is John Guienze (0-3, 7.04), Bohannon (1-3, 8.17) and Battaglia (3-2, 5.02).
UL-Monroe is 13-19 after Tuesday’s 5-0 loss at LSU. The Warhawks had seven hits.
Outfielder Ryan Humeniuk leads the Warhawks at the plate with a .328 batting average and has two homers with 15 RBIs and nine stolen bases. Outfielder Trace Henry is batting .291, and outfielder Masonn Holt .275 with team-bests of four homers and 18 RBIs.