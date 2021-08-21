Southern’s second and final scrimmage turned out to be more of a sneak peek for Jaguar fans who attended Fanfest Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The Jaguars worked on down and distance situations, field position and special teams for a little more than 30 minutes total as they continue camp two weeks before the Sept. 4 season opener at Troy.

The scrimmage wasn’t live as the defense didn’t tackle to the ground.

“We had a big (scrimmage) yesterday so we shortened the one today to stay on schedule with Fanfest,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “It’s a battle back and forth. We have two weeks to get our bodies ready. There are so many situations that can come up, we want to be prepared for all of them. We’re not game day ready just yet.”

“It was good seeing both sides of it. I like a good back and forth scrimmage.”

Starting quarterback Ladarius Skelton had another good day, playing only 13 snaps. He connected on eight of nine passes and had touchdown throws of 65 and 32 yards to freshman wide receiver Tyler Kirkwood, who caught three passes for 102 yards.

Skelton was sacked once by linebacker Ray Anderson and threw an interception on a deflected ball that Tyler Judson returned about 60 yards for a touchdown. The play was nullified by an offsides call, one of the Jaguars’ few penalties.

“He’s grown so much; he’s a true dual threat,” Rollins said of Skelton. “You’re always going to respect his ability to run. Now he’ll stand in the pocket and all the targets are live.”

Backups John Lampley and Bubba McDaniel played sparingly. Lampley threw two incompletions and McDaniel hit two of three for 21 yards. Wide receiver Jamar Washington caught two balls for 13 yards and Braelen Morgan one for 15.

The Jaguars defense gave a better account of itself than in the previous scrimmage, getting multiple stops in addition to the sack and turnover.

“Our defense is playing good ball but hats off to the offense,” Anderson said. “Going against all those All-SWAC guys, things are going to happen, they’re going to make plays. They have a lot of firepower and I’m glad we don’t have to go against them when the season starts.”

Rollins continued trying out kickers in three positions. Luke Jackson made three of four field goal attempts, one from 37 yards and two from 32. Fellow freshman Joshua Griffin handled three kickoffs, getting them to the 2-yard line, goal line and the end zone. Junior Martell Fontenot, the only upperclassman among the kickers, punted twice with one downed inside the 20.

Rollins said those jobs are still up for grabs with freshman Carson Wilt also in the mix.

“That’s how it looked today,” he said. “We’ll use a different combination tomorrow. It was just their day. I liked what I saw from Luke Jackson, he’s trending in the right direction. He had a good practice, he’s competing. Today he took himself forward.”

Rollins said he was pleased with some of the less obvious aspects of the scrimmage: communication and penalties. Shuffling players on and off the field on change of possession and sub packages was relatively clean and the flags were minimal.

“The communication was really good,” he said. “We had no substitution violations. Guys are going on and off the field, transitioning across the field. It was good to see us communicating in transition with urgency.

“We actually tell (officials) to go harder, throw everything you see so we can coach them harder. It was a pretty clean scrimmage. We’ve had officials at three practices now. If you had seen the first one, it was like flag day.”

