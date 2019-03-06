The Southern men’s basketball team didn’t play Monday night, but that didn’t keep the Jaguars from learning they had accomplished one of their season goals.
By virtue of Mississippi Valley’s 77-75 loss to Grambling on Monday, Southern clinched at least the eighth and final spot in the SWAC postseason tournament, which begins next week.
For Southern (6-23, 5-11), there will still be a sense of urgency when the Jaguars play at Prairie View on Thursday and close the regular season at Texas Southern on Saturday.
Prairie View (17-12, 15-1) and Texas Southern (18-11, 13-3) are the top two teams in the SWAC standings, and one will likely be the Jaguars' first-round opponent.
“(It's exciting) just because of the way things have gone this season,” first-year coach Sean Woods said of the tournament berth. “The guys have fought and fought, and finally gotten in. Now, we can just relax and go play basketball, and see if we can upset some people.”
The SWAC tournament begins Tuesday with the SWAC’s top four teams hosting quarterfinal games. After that, the venue shifts to the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, for semifinal and championship games March 15-16.
In the SWAC standings, Southern is alone in eighth place, one game ahead of Alabama A&M (4-12, 5-25), and 1½ games ahead of Mississippi Valley (4-13, 6-25).
Neither team can knock Southern out of the SWAC tournament.
Alabama A&M is ineligible for postseason play because of APR-related sanctions. Valley and Southern could both end up with 5-13 conference records, but Southern owns the tiebreaker between the teams because of a plus-13 point head-to-head differential (they split their two regular-season games).
Southern opened its SWAC schedule two months ago with home losses to Prairie View (82-73) and Texas Southern (77-67). Defense will be a key for the Jaguars if they are to find a way to reverse those scores.
After allowing 69.77 points per game over its first nine SWAC games, that number dropped to 58.85 for Southern's last seven games, when it began the second round of the conference schedule.
“We’ve been in the games we’ve played with both these teams, and with everybody in this league,” Woods said. “This gives us an opportunity to play another game, and we think we can win. We just have to continue to get better and work on us.”