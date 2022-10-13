Southern coaches and players will tell you they take one game at a time, and that all Southwestern Athletic Conference games are the same.
But when the Jaguars host Alcorn State at 6 p.m. Saturday in A.W. Mumford Stadium, the atmosphere will rise above Southern's other four scheduled home games this season.
The Braves are one of Southern’s top three traditional SWAC rivals, along with Grambling and Jackson State, and easily the top game on the home schedule. Additionally, it’s a game that ultimately could decide the Western Division title, and the opponent is one that could best be described as a nemesis.
Alcorn (3-2, 2-0) won six division titles from 2014-19 and beat Southern five consecutive times, including twice in the SWAC title game. Southern broke that streak with a 38-35 win last year, which was capped by a 47-yard field goal by Luke Jackson on the final play.
Players and coaches are expecting the same kind of battle Saturday. Alcorn fans will make the two-hour drive down U.S. 61 in droves.
“I watched the game last year when I was at Tulane,” wide receiver Rudy Dyson said. “Everybody hears about Southern and Alcorn. It’s either you beat Alcorn and go to the SWAC championship, or you beat Southern and go to the SWAC championship. That’s how it’s been. It was a great game last year, and that’s how I feel it’s going to be this year.”
Both teams appear to be catching fire at the same time. Southern (3-2, 2-1) put it all together last week to thump Prairie View 45-13, knocking the Panthers out of first place. Alcorn finally got strong play at quarterback when its running game slowed down, and the Braves are the only division team unbeaten in conference play after a 30-7 win against Mississippi Valley State.
“It’s been a big rivalry a long time,” Alcorn State coach Fred McNair said. “There’s going to be a packed house. Everyone will come see that one down at The Bluff.”
Southern has caught momentum after a surprising loss to Texas Southern in the conference opener. Quarterback BeSean McCray rebounded from that game and is 30-of-40 passing for 516 yards and four touchdowns in the past two games. He also has run for three touchdowns and 384 yards, fourth in the SWAC and tops among quarterbacks.
“You’re starting to see the work he’s put in,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “He’s a talented young man. Sometimes the game has to slow down for him.”
McCray has gotten a boost from better chemistry with his receivers. He connected with seven different receivers last week, including Dyson, who caught five passes for 96 yards. August Pitre caught just three, but two were for touchdowns in the pivotal third quarter.
Southern’s defense has been on a roll, too. The Jaguars are second in the conference in scoring defense (21 points per game) and total defense (301 yards per game). The Jaguars have allowed only three second-half points in three conference games and have outscored opponents 99-17 overall in the third and fourth quarters.
Alcorn brings the league’s second-best rushing attack, led by senior Syracuse transfer Jarveon Howard. He has rushed for 646 yards and eight TDs on 96 carries. Quarterback Aaron Allen struggled early but threw for 299 yards when Howard was shut down by Mississippi Valley.
“When Alcorn comes to town or we go there, I’m very familiar with this rivalry,” Dooley said. “I know it’s going to be a great college game-day atmosphere. That’s what we look forward to. When you play in the SWAC, we expect exciting games like that.”