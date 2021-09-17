The familiarity begins with the school colors: Both Southern and McNeese State sport blue and gold, albeit different shades of each.

The coaches — Southern’s Jason Rollins and the McNeese's Frank Wilson — have been good friends for more than 25 years. McNeese is Rollins’ alma mater, and he coached under Wilson for four years at Texas-San Antonio.

Jaguar assistants Charlie Ayro and Blake Yorloff are former Cowboy players. The programs share recruiting territory with the campuses two hours apart on the Interstate 10 corridor. Southern defensive tackle Camron Peterson was a Cowboy five months ago. McNeese’s top receiver Josh Matthews is a Baton Rouge native.

It almost registers as a family conflict when the teams tangle Saturday at 6 p.m.

Rollins doesn’t think about those things, nor do most coaches. Each game is a self-contained season inside of a week. After the game, you move on to the next season, even when you played ball and coached for the program across the field

“McNeese is like home,” Rollins said this week. “Everyone has a special place in their heart for the alma mater. I’m a fan of theirs every week but one. This is not the first time (he’s gone against McNeese).

+3 'Explosive' Southern running backs, veteran offensive line gear up for physical McNeese State The Southern running game was doing fine in the first half of its victory against Miles College on Saturday, averaging 7.4 yards per carry.

“There are no secrets. You know when you play a Frank Wilson football team, they are going to be well-coached, fundamentally sound, disciplined and organized. You have to prepare the right way because they will be.”

Wilson is trying not to go 0-3 to start his second season in Lake Charles.

“People will probably be able to hear the (Southern) band in Lake Charles,” Wilson said. “They’re loud, they’re engaged, they have great fan support. It will be tough. We’re anticipating a hostile environment. It’s something we’re certainly up for.”

Several Jaguars remain from the 2019 team that lost at Lake Charles, 34-28, in the season opener. The Jaguars are hoping two of those players, quarterback Ladarius Skelton and defensive end Jordan Lewis, are capable of playing after suffering recent injuries.

Southern coaching staff familiar with McNeese Lack of game video on Miles College hampered Southern’s preparations last weekend, but this time the Jaguars coaching staff doesn’t have to re…

“Playing McNeese means we have another opportunity," senior guard Jonathan Bishop said. “It’s all about what we do with it. If we are disciplined in our details and make sure we grind hard every day in practice, we’ll see what the outcome is."

The Jaguars look to set things up with their running game, which went for 323 yards in last week’s 41-24 victory against Division II Miles College. Reserve quarterback Bubba McDaniel filled in for Skelton and ran for two touchdowns while passing for 138 yards and another score.

The Jaguar defense struggled with tackling in the first half but tightened up its effort and allowed only seven second-half points.

“Bubba came in and showed well. We were pleased, but he’s been doing it all along,” Rollins said. “He’s exactly who we thought he was. He got a chance to prove it in his first start.”

The man Southern has to stymie is quarterback Cody Orgeron, who guided the Cowboys to that 2019 victory with his passing and running ability. Southern running back Devon Benn, who rushed for 62 yards and two TDs last week, thinks the outcome could be different this time.

“We beat ourselves two years ago,” Benn said. “How we practice determines how we play. That game is on our minds.”

+2 Southern focusing on better tackling for McNeese game When asked specifically what he’d like to see his football team do better Saturday, Southern coach Jason Rollins didn’t hesitate and didn’t po…

Southern had nine penalties and five turnovers in that game but played a clean game last week against a Division II powerhouse to get Rollins his first victory. When players tried to get him to accept the game ball, Rollins declined, preferring it go to the players.

“He was humble about it,” Bishop said. “We hyped him up a little bit. We were happy he got his first win. It was pretty good thing to see, and we were glad we could do it for him. To get his second win against his alma mater, that would be pretty great for him, one of his greatest accomplishments.”