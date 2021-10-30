An improved Southern football team looked like it could never score enough touchdowns to hold off its old nemesis, Alcorn State, but it was finally a field goal that finished off the Braves without a second to spare.
Freshman kicker Luke Jackson made a 47-yard field goal on the game’s final play to end a heart-stopping 38-35 victory at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday night.
A week after suffering its worst loss in six seasons, an energized Jaguar team confirmed again its ability to bounce back, finishing a game in which it never trailed. The Southern offense answered every Alcorn score and moved into position for Jackson's winning kick — a career long and his first game-winner at any level.
“It feels amazing,” said Jackson, a backup to Cesar Barajas in the spring. “I want to thank my coach for getting me in that situation, my team, my quarterback, for getting us downfield in a short span of time. I’m dedicating this game to my uncle, who lost his life to cancer. I said a prayer to him, and I knew he was going to help me out.”
Jackson’s kick sailed through the uprights with plenty of room to spare, touching off a wild celebration by Southern players from one end of the field to the other.
Southern (4-4, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) entered the game having lost nine of the last 10 meetings, including SWAC championship games in 2018 and 2019.
Southern interim coach Jason Rollins, battling to get the job on a permanent basis, said he knew the kick was good as it came off Jackson’s foot.
“You could hear it off his foot, and it was right in the middle of the field,” Rollins said. “I just said, ‘Kick it straight, Luke, kick it straight.’
“We played clean. Anytime you don’t turn the ball over, you have an opportunity to win. That’s our deal: win third down, don’t turn the ball over and play good rush defense, and stop the run.”
Southern’s offense was much more efficient than in last week's 48-21 homecoming loss to Prairie View. The Jaguars piled up 452 yards and converted 14 of 20 third-down tries behind its strong rushing game.
Jerodd Sims scored on three short touchdown runs, Ladarius Skelton ran for another and quarterback Bubba McDaniel threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Marquis McClain to give the Jaguars a 35-27 lead with 2:57 left.
Sims celebrated his second game back from a foot injury, leading the Jaguars with 74 yards on 22 carries as Southern rushed for 194 total. McDaniel hit 20 of 34 passes for 254 yards, finding seven different receivers.
“What we put on the field last week is not the standard, and we know that, so we tried to build this week, know what’s at stake and go to work,” said McDaniel, who rushed for 56 yards and kept the chains moving with four scrambles that converted third downs.
Southern’s defense didn’t exactly stop Alcorn (5-3, 4-1). The Jaguars allowed 447 yards and five touchdowns behind the running and passing of Felix Harper, including a TD with a minute left and the ensuing 2-point conversion to tie the score at 35.
But the Southern defense did recover two fumbles and produce a goal-line stand with a fourth-down stop inside the 5-yard line.
“We did a great job of showing up and taking blow for blow, staying in the fight, keeping the energy up and not getting emotional,” Southern linebacker Ray Anderson said. “That’s why the game ended the way it did.”
Southern was determined not to go to overtime. Starting on its 35, Sims ran 4 yards to convert a third-and-3, and McDaniel connected with Jamar Washington on a 16-yard crossing pattern to put the ball at Alcorn’s 38 with 24 seconds left.
McDaniel completed a short pass to Chandler Whitfield, and then Sims carried 5 yards to the middle of the field to set up the winning kick.
There was plenty to be nervous about.
Southern earlier failed to convert a short field-goal attempt because of an errant snap, and Jackson had missed a PAT, but that play was wiped out by a penalty, and he converted the second chance.
This time, Aarion Hartman’s snap and John Lampley’s hold were perfect, and Jackson hit it dead-center.
“I knew we had a great operation, a great line that blocks for me and a great holder and snapper,” Jackson said. “If I got it off my foot, I knew it was going in. It felt amazing off my foot.”