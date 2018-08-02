Friday marks the return of Southern football as the Jaguars hold their first team practice of preseason camp.
It also marks almost one full year since Darbbeon Profit last stepped foot on a field without pain or restrictions. Make that 10 months for Randall Menard.
Profit suffered a severe hamstring injury in his left knee just days before Southern opened the 2017 season. The sophomore running back was expected at the time to be one of the top contributors in a “by committee” backfield after a promising freshman season.
Instead, he watched games from the sideline and went to rehab while his teammates practiced.
Eleven months later and Profit is 100 percent healthy and ready to have the breakout sophomore year he always knew he’d have.
“It was a hurt feeling that I had to sit out and miss the season and not work with my brothers,” Profit said. “But God does everything for a reason. I sat out, recovery went well and I’m back stronger than ever and ready to go.”
Profit described the injury as a strange series of events after a teammate jumped on his back for an awkward tackle. He also twisted his ankle on the play, thinking that was the more serious injury. He certainly didn’t expect to be gone as long as he was.
The return of the former Southern Lab standout is both good and bad for Southern — although the bad isn’t exactly terrible problem to have.
While Profit does give the Jaguars another capable ball carrier, it also crowds an already overflowing running back room of eight players hoping for touches.
Coach Dawson Odums said he’ll rotate anywhere from four to as many as six backs throughout the season, letting whichever has the hot hand take the bulk of the carries on Saturdays.
Devon Benn is the leading returner with 442 yards and four touchdowns in 2017. Quarterback John Lampley brings back the second most with 118 yards on the ground.
Profit admits he has some catching up to do after missing all of spring and summer workouts as Southern took the cautious route in holding him back. He started working out again in October with rehab and upper body strength. He was able to do some non-contact drills by spring, mostly by himself.
But competition never bothered Profit before. He’s just happy play football again.
“I’m older than the other guys, so I should fit in the Top 3," he said. “I know the offense. I played a little bit my freshman year and over the summer I learned a lot more. I should be up there.”
Menard’s situation is slightly different, if only because this isn’t the first time he's made a “return” to football.
Ever since an impressive freshman season, Menard’s career has been plagued with injuries. First a season-ending injury in 2014, then a nagging hamstring injury for most of last season combined with what he thought were basic shin splints but later discovered was the fracture that eventually led to his year ending in 2017.
In five years he totaled 81 catches for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns in 35 games played.
But Menard never gave up hope, and a few weeks before reporting for camp, the NCAA informed him he’d been given a sixth year of eligibility.
“It was really frustrating knowing it was my senior year and there was a small possibility I’d ever get to play football again,” Menard said. “It was a freak accident. At the moment I was just thinking, ‘What now?’ I came into the season feeling great. I put in three times the work in the summer and things just happened.
“I can’t question Him at all, but everything happens for a reason.”