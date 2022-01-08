The Southern men’s basketball team made seven 3-pointers in the second half, and the Jaguars broke open a close game en route to an 80-66 win over Florida A&M in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday.
Southern led 36-35 at halftime, then moved out to a 60-43 lead in the second half after Isaiah Rollins and Brendon Brooks made 3-pointers. Rollins made two more threes in the closing minutes as Southern never let the Rattlers get closer than 10 points.
The win keeps the Southern men (8-7, 3-0) on top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings. Florida A&M (2-11, 0-2), in its first SWAC season after moving from the MEAC, is looking for its first conference win.
Jayden Saddler led Southern with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals — all team highs. Brion Whitley and Isaiah Rollins scored 12 points each, and Tyrone Lyons and J’Quan Ewing contributed 10 apiece.
Florida A&M had two chances to cut into a 65-55 Southern lead with less than nine minutes remaining. The Rattlers missed a 3-pointer on their first possession, then missed two more jumpers after getting a steal.
Whitley then sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a driving basket, and Southern led 73-55 with five minutes left.
M.J. Randolph, the SWAC’s leading scorer, finished with 30 points after making 11 of 15 shots from the field and 8 of 13 free throws for the Rattlers.
Overall, Florida A&M made 18 of 25 free throws compared to just 7 of 12 by Southern.
Southern women prevail
The Southern women (5-9, 3-0) also used a late surge to turn back the Rattlers as Nakia Kincey made three fourth-quarter 3-pointers as the Jaguars turned a tie game into a 71-55 win.
“Its always tough on the road because everybody is out to get you,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “Florida A&M shot well and did a good job defensively. It was a good win for us.”
The Jaguars led 45-43 entering the fourth quarter, but FAMU’s Dylan Horton tied the game with a jumper from the top of the key.
Southern responded by making nine of its next 10 shots from the field. The Jaguars also made three free throws during that stretch to lead 67-52 after Genovea Johnson’s basket with less than four minutes remaining.
For the game, Kincey made 4 of 5 3-pointers and led Southern with 16 points. Johnson and Amani McWain each scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.
The Jaguars defense gave the Rattlers offense more than it could handle at times by forcing 19 turnovers in the game.
Next up
The Florida trip continues Monday when Southern travels to Daytona Beach to face Bethune-Cookman. The women’s game will start at 4:30 p.m. while the men’s game will follow about 30 minutes after the end of the women’s contest.