LORMAN, Miss. — Jayden Saddler scored 14 points and the Southern men’s basketball team weathered an Alcorn State run early in the second half Saturday and coasted in for a 71-57 Southwestern Athletic Conference win at the Whitney Complex.
Southern (14-15, 11-5 SWAC) maintained its third-place position in the conference standings and has Monday off before playing its final two games at home next week. The win was Southern’s 11th in its past 13 games.
Alcorn State (13-14, 9-7) trailed 46-37 at halftime but closed to within 48-44 after Corey Tillery’s 3-pointer with 14:31 left. Southern snuffed out the Braves' momentum with a 10-0 run over the next five minutes.
The highlight of the run was Lamarcus Lee’s four-point play after he was fouled on a made 3-pointer. From there, the closest Alcorn State got to Southern was 64-54 with three minutes left to play.
Darius Williams and Micah Bradford scored nine points for Southern, which made 24 of 54 shots (44.4%). Damiree Burns grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Defensively, Southern limited Alcorn to 36.2% shooting (17 of 47) from the field. Tillery scored 21 points and Maurice Howard added 12 for the Braves, who turned the ball over 17 times while forcing only eight.
In the first half, after the score was tied 20-20, Southern took control with a 15-4 run. Skyler Baggs scored seven consecutive points during the spurt for the Jaguars, who led 46-37 at halftime.
Southern closes out its regular season next week with home games against Texas Southern and Prairie View, the top two teams in the SWAC standings. The TSU game is Thursday, and Prairie View will pay the Jaguars a visit on Saturday.