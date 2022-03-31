First-year Southern University football coach Eric Dooley continues to watch and evaluate his team through spring practice. While no firm depth chart decisions are being made, there’s one player he knows he won’t have.
Dooley said Thursday that defensive tackle Davin Cotton, a linchpin on the line last year, won’t play in 2022 because of difficulties in rehabbing an injured knee that he had surgery on after last season. Dooley initially said Cotton would miss spring practice, but the prognosis has turned more dire.
“Cotton won’t be able to play this year,” Dooley said. "He’s a talented guy I feel could do some great things. It’s his knee but also several things, the rehab part of it. He had surgery after last year. It’s got to be hurting to him because he wants to play.”
Paired with Camron Johnson, Cotton was an effective run-stopper but was in and out of the lineup from mid-season on. He had 40 tackles in 10 games with 4½ for a loss and 1½ sacks. He also had an interception and a quarterback hurry.
Dooley said senior Letrelle Johnson (5-foot-11, 290 pounds) is making a strong push for the starting job.
“Letrelle Johnson has been doing some great things, playing well and stepping up,” Dooley said. “You have to have a good defensive line in this conference. We’re still a work in progress.”
Johnson had 19 tackles in nine games last season with three for loss and one sack. He also had a quarterback hurry.
Dooley said he isn’t ready to start moving bodies up and down the depth chart, even after watching video of Saturday’s 60-play scrimmage. He said all three quarterbacks are getting work with the first unit.
Senior holdover Bubba McDowell was impressive with at least one rushing TD and one passing, plus a long completion to set up another score, on Saturday. Junior college transfer BeSean McCray and sophomore Harold Blood have no experience at the Division I level.
“We’re not looking for big changes,” Dooley said. “We’ve got an idea what’s going on, but the guys are still competing. We have seven more days, and we’re going to let the chips fall where they may.
“There’s no depth chart with the quarterbacks right now. We’re trying to give them all chances to work with the ones. If you never put them in that position, you’ll never know. If a guy never gets a chance to operate with the ones, he’s never as efficient as he would be.”
Dooley said the wide receivers, who are crucial in his pass-oriented offense, have shown progress. Reginald King, a former Zachary player, played for Dooley last year at Prairie View. He played in eight games and caught only one pass as a freshman last year, but Dooley said he’s grown up. Dooley also singled out another sophomore, Tyler Kirkwood.
“I’m still looking for that position to explode,” Dooley said. “It has to be very talented in this offense. With Reginald King, I know him well, you can see the maturity part of him, the knowledge of this offense.
“Tyler Kirkwood was surprising from the beginning. He was a little thicker when we got here but has gotten himself into tip-top shape. He’s shown some signs.
"That’s the two that stick out to me now as having the opportunity to do something special.”