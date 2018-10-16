Jaylon Brinson stood in front of his teammates searching for where to begin.
It was a week until Southern would travel to Prairie View A&M and Brinson, along with fellow captains Kendall Catalon, Demerio Houston and Montavius Gaines, called a players-only meeting to ask a simple question: Why?
Why were the Jaguars not playing well the first half of the season?
Why did the offense completely collapse against Alcorn State a few days earlier?
Why did they even want to play football to begin with?
There was no fighting and no one shouted blame on any individual. They only wanted to know what was going on with the team and, more importantly, why it was happening.
Brinson couldn’t say exactly what was discussed in the closed-door meeting, but he was sure about its result.
Southern would not have beaten Prairie View this past weekend without it.
“We got a chance to see what each other is playing for,” Brinson said. “When you find out what your brother is playing for and why he plays hard, it helps you (play for them). And he’ll play hard for me.”
The team captains spent most of the time listening to what their teammates had to say. When they did speak, it was to ask some of their fellow leaders — nicknamed “co-pilots” — to help pick up their individual units
Coach Dawson Odums repeatedly said the mentality was the lowest it had been all year after the loss.
The devastation sweeping through the locker room at the time is what forced the captain’s into calling the meeting to stop its spread before it was too late.
While not a captain, linebacker Calvin Lunkins is one of the “co-pilots” Brinson referenced.
“It’s the captains' job to make sure we all come together in one accord to achieve what we worked hard for over the summer,” Lunkins. “We needed that to talk to the younger guys and the guys that thought the season was over.”
But football wasn't the primary target of the meeting.
With the death of Southern’s unofficial psychologist Dr. Debra Fountain last year, the Jaguars have to find new outlets of emotional and mental support throughout the season.
Part of that has been Odums and his staff installing a more pervasive open-door policy for players to discuss their lives or seek guidance. In a passionate speech after Saturday’s game, Odums spoke of the challenges that face the program and its players and how the open week was spent attending their to mental psyche.
Like Brinson, Odums credited the blowout win to the mental adjustments they made that week as much as he did the strategic adjustments.
The other part of that equation is the players being their own support systems.
“We just listened to each other,” Brinson said. “When I sat down and listened to my teammates express what they wanted going forward, it helped me raise my level because now I know what he’s playing for.
“We’ve all got a story and a reason we’re playing but we don’t always know the reason another teammate is playing. When we express that to one another that helps us raise our level and that’s what happened on Saturday.”