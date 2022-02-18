One of the key pitching philosophies of Southern baseball coach Chris Crenshaw is apparent with only a glance at the Jaguars roster.
“You’ve got to have healthy arms to play for championships,” said Crenshaw, who will have 18 pitchers at his disposal when the Jaguars begin their regular season this weekend.
A handful of veterans have already solidified spots in the Jaguars rotation. With four weeks to go before the Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule begins, Southern will use the buildup to find out which of the remaining pitchers will be regulars.
First up, this weekend’s Andre Dawson Classic, held annually at Wesley Barrow Stadium, will give Southern its first look at how it stacks up against SWAC competition. Crenshaw has already penciled in two of the three starters he will use.
Senior right-hander Joseph Battaglia will start at 11 a.m. Friday against Alabama State. Crenshaw has not named a starter yet for Saturday’s 1 p.m. contest with Jackson State, but plans to come back with senior right-hander Mykel Page against Florida A&M at 11 a.m. Sunday.
“I’ve got about three or four guys that got a lot of in-game mound time last year, and I’ve got a couple that got their feet wet,” Crenshaw said. “This year, we’re going to be counting on some of those guys that got their feet wet.”
Battaglia was Southern’s Friday night starter and was leading the team 55⅓ innings pitched until a late season injury kept him out of the postseason. He had 10 starts in 12 appearances, finishing with a 5-4 record and a 5.86 ERA.
“I’m really excited to be pitching on Friday nights for the team,” Battaglia said. “I’m going to be looking to give us a chance to compete however long I’m out there, and try to fill up the strike zone every time I go out.”
Senior outfielder Zavier Moore credits Battaglia with inspiring his teammates to play hard.
“Battaglia will do what he needs to do,” Moore said. “I’m not sure what will happen this year, but he will bring the juice. When he’s on the mound, everybody steps up to a new level.”
Page threw 16⅔ innings in 11 innings, all in relief work, and had an ERA of 14.04, although Crenshaw said he has improved after a summer of hard work.
Senior right-hander Enrique Ozoa, last season’s closer, returns after picking up seven saves. In 14 appearances he pitched 21⅓ innings with a 1.27 ERA.
Also returning are sophomore left-hander Christian Davis, who threw a seven-inning, complete game three-hitter in a win over Prairie View in last year's SWAC tournament, and senior right-hander Dillen Miller.
Of the newcomers, redshirt freshman right-hander Nick Luckett, freshman right-hander Nyle Banks, and sophomore right-hander Nick Wilson, a transfer from Vernon College in Texas, have stood out so far.
Senior outfielder Tremaine Spears said he has already taken notice of Wilson.
“He’s going to be a very big arm for us,” Spears said. “Everything moves, and the way he throws, everything has been very good.”
Having pitchers like Wilson gives Crenshaw hope that his team can challenge for postseason honors again.