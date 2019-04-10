Hampton Hudson hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Southern to a 5-4 victory over UNO at Lee-Hines Field on Wednesday night.
It was the second straight victory for the Jaguars (18-15), who snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Privateers (16-17).
Southern also snapped a 14-game losing streak against LSU the night before, grabbing a 7-2 victory over the Tigers at Lee-Hines Field.
Ashanti Wheatley doubled with one out and moved to third on an error by UNO shortstop Darren Willis.
Willie Ward was intentionally walked to load the bases, and Hudson hit the first pitch from John Barr over the head of second baseman Salo Iza to end the game.
UNO tied the score in the seventh and appeared to take the lead on a two-out bases-loaded single by Beau Bratton. But the plate umpire ruled Evan Francioni was thrown out at third by Southern center fielder Javeyan Williams to end the inning before Luther Woullard scored from second with what would have been the go-ahead run.
Prior to that play, Woullard had singled home a run and Francioni drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the Southern lead to 4-3.
The Privateers had a threat in the eighth when Collin Morrill hit a two-out double and Iza was hit by a pitch, but Pearce Howard grounded into a force play to end the threat.
Southern took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a single by Coby Taylor and a two-run homer by Williams, his third of the season. Hunter David made it 3-0 in the third with his second homer of the season, a solo shot to left-center. David knocked in another with a bloop single in the fifth.
UNO had only one threat until the sixth inning when the Privateers finally got on the scoreboard. Woullard led off with a single and moved to third on an error and a groundout before Bratton knocked him in with a two-out single to right.