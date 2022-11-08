A new season will bring new hope for the Southern women’s basketball team as it tries to win its first SWAC championship since 2019.
Jackson State, which went undefeated in league play before pushing LSU to the limit in the first round of last season’s NCAA tournament, will be good again. But the Tigers won’t be the same after graduating all-SWAC performers Dayzsha Rogan and Ameshya Williams-Holliday.
Southern was fourth in the SWAC last season after going 11-7. The Jaguars were the only league team to hold a lead on Jackson State through three quarters, a feat they accomplished twice before falling in the fourth quarter of each game.
The Jaguars were picked to finish third in the SWAC’s preseason poll of coaches and sports information directors.
“That’s where I think we should probably be,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “Jackson State will come back strong and Alabama State is returning their big three, so its about what I thought. To be honest, I really don’t pay attention to preseason polls. The bottom line is you want to be rated high at the end of the season.”
Like last season, Southern will use a rotation of 10 players while emphasizing defense. The Jaguars were among the nation’s top 10 in turnover margin, but will miss the defense of graduated players Nakia Kincey and Kayla Watson.
Southern’s top returning player is fifth-year senior Amani McWain, The 5-foot-8 guard led the team with 5.4 rebounds per game and was second in scoring at 11.2 per contest.
“I think this season is going to be something special,” McWain said. “I feel like we have all the pieces we need to win a championship. With the coaching we have, hard work and a good foundation, I think we can pull in a championship this year.”
Other returning guards to watch are senior Genovea Johnson, a second team preseason all-SWAC selection, and junior Diamond Hunter.
Taylor Williams, a 5-8 transfer from Bethune-Cookman, and Kyanna Morgan, a 5-10 junior who was previously at Radford University, are among the players expected to see more playing time.
Another transfer, 6-2 junior Sky Castro from Saint Peter’s, will also be a factor.
“Morgan can really score, and Williams is someone that can play multiple positions,” Funchess said. “Sky Castro is going to provide some help. She can rebound and she can score around the basket. She plays with toughness, and you have to have that to win a championship.”
Southern’s nonconference schedule will be one of the toughest it has faced. The Jaguars pay a visit to four teams ranked in the AP Top 25: Iowa, Iowa State, Texas and Oklahoma. Southern will host a fifth ranked team, Oregon, on Monday.