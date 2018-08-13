The bar is high for Demerio Houston.
Stepping into Danny Johnson’s shoes at cornerback is a daunting challenge, replacing one of the best defenders to ever wear the Columbia blue.
But Houston has three years of experience in Southern’s secondary to lean on. Defending passes is the easy part.
Dropping back on punt returns? That’s a little trickier.
Southern has a national reputation for its return game. Each of the past two seasons saw the Jaguars finish in the top two of the FCS in average return yards behind the work of Johnson and Willie Quinn before him. The Jaguars were also the third most productive team in the country in 2014.
Johnson led Southern to the nation’s top mark of 20.4 yards per return in 2018, including two touchdowns — all numbers likely stifled by most teams opting to punt away from the returner.
Quinn, who held the position for three seasons from 2014 to 2016, set Southern and SWAC records for return touchdowns and tied the FCS record, too. Again, numbers likely suppressed by teams avoiding the speedy, risk-taking wide receiver.
Houston on the other hand, has two career returns since high school.
He is not the most experienced playmaker Southern has, but he said he thinks he can be.
“It’s just like in high school,” Houston said. “I had to fill in on defense and special teams. I did it, and I feel like I can do it at this level. I’m prepared for it.”
Southern coach Dawson Odums likes what he sees in Houston so far. While the Jaguars are working out a few others at the spot — namely Jamar Washington, Trey Smith and Devon Benn — there is no question who will be the No. 1.
It’s Houston’s consistency maintaining possession of the ball, Odums cited as the reason he puts his faith in the senior. He doesn't put the ball on the ground and makes strong decisions in the moments after.
It’s also a comforting that of Houston’s two returns last season, one was a 74-yard touchdown against Texas Southern, proving he can make the explosive play his predecessors did.
But while Houston gets comfortable dropping back, Southern plans to give him as much room as possible with its blocking in front of him.
“Getting the talent at the return position, that’s easy to find. Especially in the state of Louisiana,” special teams coordinator Steve Adams. “We can find return guys, so we’re looking for guys that have great ball skills, can make a guy miss, that play corner, receiver, running back, whatever. Where we make the difference is focusing on fundamentals of blocking and opening holes for those guys.”
Houston will also set up in the end zone for kickoff returns alongside Jamar Washington who is back for a second season at the position.
Expectations are considerably lower for the kickoff team as Southern finished near the bottom of the FCS last year, a far descent from its Top 10 rankings in 2013 and 2014.
And while Houston didn’t return any kickoffs last season, Washington is feeling more confident in his ability to find the gaps.
Washington had 18 returns for 292 yards as a freshman.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a lot of pressure, but the bar is set really high,” Washington said. “We were one of the top punt return teams in the nation and kick return teams. We need to come back and do the same thing.”