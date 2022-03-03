Gerald Liddell made back-to-back baskets to break open a tight game as Alabama State outlasted the Southern men 77-67 Thursday night in Montgomery, Alabama.
Alabama State led 62-58 with four minutes to play when Liddell made a long 3-pointer from the left wing. After a Southern miss, Liddell added a 15-foot turnaround jumper, and the Hornets were on their way.
Southern (16-13, 11-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has dropped four of its last six games, stumbling down the stretch. The third-place Jaguars finish the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Alabama A&M.
On Thursday night, Southern trailed 53-43 midway through the second half. Fueled by six points from Tyrone Lyons, the Jaguars went on a 12-0 run to take the lead. Lyons scored on a follow shot with five minutes to give Southern a 57-55 lead, its last of the game.
Trace Young made a 3-pointer and, after a Southern turnover, added two free throws for a 60-57 Hornets lead.
Ninth-place Alabama State (8-21, 7-10) was 8 for 8 at the free-throw line in the closing minutes.
Liddell finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Hornets had 28 turnovers and went 25 of 47 from the field. Southern made 23 of 56 shots (41.1%) and was outrebounded 38-26.
Lyons led Southern with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jayden Saddler added 18 points and Terrell Williams scored 11.
Isaiah Range had the hot hand for Alabama State in the first half. He made all four of his shots while scoring 11 points.
Overall, the Hornets made 14 of 24 shots. They led by as many as 13 points but Southern came back by finding its shooting touch at the foul line, and by the scoring of Jayden Saddler.
Southern missed its first five free throws before settling in and finishing the half at 6 for 12. Saddler made 6 of 8 shots from the field and had 12 points.
Terrell Williams hit a big 3-pointer to pull Southern to within 30-20 with four minutes to go. After Williams drove for another basket, the Jaguars got two steals and four free throws from Jason Holliday. By the time Southern closed the half with a 10-4 run, it had cut its deficit to 34-30.