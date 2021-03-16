What started as a strong offensive night ended with a big fizzle as Southern went scoreless in the final nine innings of a 7-5, 11-inning loss to visiting Lamar at Lee-Hines Field Tuesday.
Southern led 5-2 after two innings with a strong wind blowing out but didn’t get a runner past second base and struck out 10 times from that point on. The Jaguars also had three runners thrown out stealing and another picked off first.
The visiting Cardinals got the go-ahead run across in the final inning on a high bouncer right in front of home plate by Avery George with the bases loaded. Catcher Taj Porter tried to field the ball but couldn’t hold it as Cole Giourard crossed the plate.
The Cardinals (8-2) added an insurance run when losing pitcher Caleb Washington threw a wild pitch to the next batter Kelby Weyler and Ben McNaughton scored easily.
For Southern, Jaylen Armstrong had two hits, including his first home run of the season, and drove in two runs. Jovante Dorris had two hits and an RBI. The Jaguars fell to 5-10.
Southern coach Chris Crenshaw declined to comment after the game.
“We played hard but didn’t have enough to do it at the end,” Armstrong said. “We’re going to come back out here tomorrow and work and get ready to go for this weekend. (Home run) First one, it felt real good. I didn’t even feel it off the bat so I knew it was gone. Great swing, great approach and a good way to get on top.”
The teams had matched zeroes since the sixth inning when Lamar’s Chase Kemp walked and came home on Deric Montagne’s game-tying two-run homer to right field off Jerry Burkett.
Kemp hit a two-run homer in the top of the first off Southern starter Jacob Snyder but the Jaguars answered with three to take the lead.
Isaiah Adams led off with a single, went to second on an errant pickoff throw by Lamar starter Josh Eckness and scored on a double off the bottom of the center field fence by Judah Wilbur. After a walk to O’Neill Burgos, Wilbur came around to score on a single to left by Dorris. Burgos scored from third when Dorris stole second.
The Jaguars got two more in the second when Bubba Thompson walked before Armstrong belted a home run over the left centerfield fence. Lamar got a run back in the fourth inning on a walk to LaMontagne, an infield hit by LeJeune and a double down the left field line by McNaughton.
“At the end of the day its baseball,” Armstrong said. It’s a tough game. Three out of 10 is considered good. We’ll come back and get right tomorrow.”
Southern moves on to a four-game non-conference series at Rice this weekend.