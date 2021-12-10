Grambling continued a Southwestern Athletic Conference trend of dipping into the NFL pool for a head coach, naming former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson to lead the Tigers, the school announced Friday.
Jackson, 56, joins Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders, Texas Southern’s James McKinney and newly hired Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. as hires with NFL ties in the 12-team conference.
Jackson was most recently was serving as offensive coordinator at Tennessee State under former NFL star Eddie George.
Jackson was head coach three seasons in Cleveland (2016-18) and one in Oakland (2011), and 18 seasons overall in the NFL. He also had stints as offensive coordinator at Cincinnati and Washington. Jackson was 8-8 with Oakland and 3-36-1 in two seasons and part of another in Cleveland.
Before his time in the NFL, Jackson spent 14 seasons as a college assistant and was offensive coordinator at USC and California.
Jackson replaces Broderick Fobbs, who was fired Nov. 15 after eight seasons with two conference titles and a Black college national championship. He went 3-11 during the past two seasons.