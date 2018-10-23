If a few breaks go Southern’s way this weekend, coach Dawson Odums is sure Devon Benn would’ve ran for 100 yards against Texas Southern.
A few more successful third down conversions and maybe not as many untimely penalties and Benn is across the century mark without question.
But that's been the story of Benn's season so far.
No matter how many touches he receives, for whatever reason, Benn can’t quite break the 100-yard milestone.
Three times this year, including last Saturday against Texas Southern, Benn came within 20 yards of hitting the mark. The closest was in the home opener against Langston with 90 yards, and again with 81 net yards on Saturday.
With three games remaining in the regular season, it’s the last big hurdle Benn has to cross.
“This is not a stat game,” Odums said after the game. “It’s about putting a team in position to win.
“I thought Benn ran the ball well, but again, we lost some yards because he’d run for 10 or 12 and then a holding penalty. He was probably over 100 yards but they don’t count the yards you lost with penalties. He probably lost 25 to 30 yards because of yards left out there because of penalties.”
Southern’s been a primarily run-first offense under Odums and that’s shown in the stat sheet.
In every season since Odums was named head coach in 2013, Southern ran the ball on the majority of its offensive plays, reaching a high of 60.7 percent in 2015.
That hasn’t changed in 2018 with the Jaguars running the ball 60.2 percent of the time and gaining 1,225 of its 2,263 total yards on the ground (54.1 percent).
And while Southern is on pace to rush for 1,750 yards this season, putting it just 35 yards shy of last season’s mark, the Jaguars are in threat of not having a running back go for more than 100 yards in a single game for the first time since at least 2010.
In the 75 games Odums has coached Southern, including nine as interim head coach in 2012, a player ran for more than 100 yards a total of 38 times. 25 of those performances were by Southwestern Athletic Conference all-time leading rusher Lenard Tillery.
Benn’s lone 100-yard game of his young career was against Alcorn State in 2017 when he ran for 134 yards.
“Of course everybody wants to hit milestones and goals in the season,” Benn said. “But at this point in the season, I just want to do everything I’m able to do to help my team get the W.”
A major factor in Benn’s slowed production has been the shift in offense to a more run-pass option scheme.
With quarterbacks more mobile than Southern was accustomed to with four-year starter Austin Howard, the running backs are seeing fewer touches than before.
Southern hit the 100-yard threshold twice already this season, but both were quarterbacks John Lampley (132 vs Langston) and Ladarius Skelton (202 vs Prairie View A&M).
Benn is ninth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season with 284 yards against conference opponents. He’s seventh overall with 439 yards.
This week likely won’t be any easier, though.
Despite Southern running backs historically having some of their best days against Jackson State in the past, the Tigers are second in the SWAC with 129.5 yards rushing allowed per game.
“(Benn) gets touches. He has to make the most out of the touches he gets,” Odums said. “At the end of the day, you can’t lose yards in this game. Fall forward or no gain is good. Continue to run behind his pads. It's going to come. It’s like everything else, it’s all in timing. We just have to keep believing in him, keep handing it to him — he’s getting close — and eventually he’ll surpass that 100 yards.”