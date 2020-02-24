Every day is a learning experience for a young Southern baseball team, and Sunday’s class was like having an expert guest speaker.
The Jaguars (2-4) dropped a 7-4 decision to Arkansas-Little Rock in Thibodaux as a replacement game because of the cancellation of the SWAC-MEAC Challenge. Coach Kerrick Jackson told his team he hoped they paid attention to how the Trojans played, because their offensive system is the same one the Southern employs.
“They execute a system similar to ours,” Jackson said. “They constantly want to put pressure, run, hit and run, bunt and run, and they executed it flawlessly. It was a learning opportunity for our guys to see that and know that it works.
“Youth got the best of us. Hopefully at the end of the year we’re not losing games in this fashion.”
Southern collected only five hits and the pitching didn’t locate pitches well, but Jackson liked that his team made no errors, turned a double play and made several defensive plays to aid the cause.
“They (UALR) put the barrel on it pretty good, a lot of line drives,” Jackson said. “We cut some runs at the plate in a bases loaded and runner at third situation. We didn’t give them any free bases other than a few walks. We had opportunities to score, but we ran into some outs and missed some signs.”
Moving pieces
Jackson used Sunday’s game to try some different fielding alignments and batting order. Mykel Page got the start at third base and responded with the Jaguars' biggest hit, a two-run triple. Hampton Hudson followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 3.
Jahli Hendricks got his first start at second base, Michael Wright was in left field, Garrett Felix moved to right field, freshman Brandon Green started behind the plate and Taj Porter at first base.
“We did a few things we haven’t done to get an idea of where some guys may or may not fit in,” Jackson said.
Page is being counted on as a reliever but came to Southern as a shortstop and two-way player.
“We put him at third, and he took to it like a duck to water,” Jackson said. “He’s athletic and has arm strength. The bat is a little shy, but we know we can put him in there to play defense for us.”
Finney still mending
Southern ace right-hander Eli Finney is not on the trip to Texas, but Jackson said he’s shown progress of late during injury rehab for tendonitis in his shoulder and the timetable for his return is shortening.
“He goes to the doctor next week,” Jackson said. “Hopefully will be released so we can be more aggressive with his throwing program. He’s definitely making some progress, easing into it with some light toss that is pain free. I’m not in a rush.”
Next up
The Jaguars were on the bus early Monday morning, leaving at 4 a.m. for a two-game set against Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday. Jerome Bohannon will start the first game and Khristian Paul the second.
Southern will stay in Texas and go straight to Prairie View for their opening SWAC series next weekend. Wilhelm Allen, Darren Smith and Joe Battaglia will start. The games are set for 3 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Southern’s next home appearance is next Tuesday against Northwestern State at 6 p.m.