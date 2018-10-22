In the confines of a single game, the moment Ladarius Skelton rolled out of the pocket to his left and beat the Texas Southern defender to the goal line is significant in that the score would eventually stand as the winning points of a 21-7 game.
In terms of the entire season, Skelton’s 4-yard touchdown run on the opening possession serves to demonstrate a welcomed trend for the Jaguars’ offense — getting out to a fast start.
The anemic opening possessions that plagued the first half of the season were a constant thorn in Southern’s side.
Under original starting quarterback John Lampley, the Jaguars put points on the scoreboard once in five games on the opening series, failing to last more than three plays in every other outing. They finished that run with a 2-3 record.
But the past two weeks — thanks in part to the installation of Skelton as the new starter at quarterback — saw a dramatic increase in first-quarter production with a field goal to start the night against Prairie View A&M and then the touchdown against Texas Southern the following Saturday.
Southern outscored its opponents 59-7 in consecutive wins.
“It gives us a chance to get some momentum going,” Odums said of the overall team performance in the first quarter. “In this game, you have to find a way. Each and every Saturday is going to be different, but it’s the same challenge to find a way to win the football game.”
Odums spent much of the first two months of the season trying to find a solution to Southern’s first-quarter droughts, at one point suggesting the Jaguars’ early morning practices held a large portion of the blame in throwing off players’ internal body clocks.
To counteract the toll of 6 a.m. practices, Odums instituted “Victory Mondays” where Southern spent more time in meetings and and film study later in the day instead of field time in the morning.
It helped to some degree. In the first week of the adjusted schedule, Southern went on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start against Alabama A&M. But in an uncharacteristic slip by the defense, it allowed the Bulldogs to score long touchdowns on each of its first three possessions.
It wasn’t until Skelton took over in Weeks 6 and 7 that Southern hit on all cylinders.
Southern’s opening drives lasted an average of 9.5 plays and went 45 yards compared to 4.8 plays and 18.6 yards in Weeks 1-5.
Both scoring drives also benefited from favorable field position thanks to the defense forcing three-and-outs. Before Skelton’s touchdown on Saturday, Southern’s special teams scored a touchdown with a blocked punt on Texas Southern’s initial possession.
“I felt relaxed more (after scoring early against Texas Southern),” wide receiver Kendall Catalon said. “We’ve had slow start after slow start, but after a while the defense had our back. We got energy from our defense and started picking it up.”
But unlike Prairie View, Southern struggled to maintain that early momentum against Texas Southern.
Southern found the end zone one other time Saturday late in the third quarter, forcing the Jaguars to punt four out of the five first-half possessions after the touchdown. The lone exception was on the third possession, which ended with Skelton’s first career interception.
Odums cited Southern's penalties as a primary cause in the slowed production. The Jaguars drew six penalties for 75 yards compared to no flags against the Tigers.
"I think four of them were timely offensive penalties that put us behind the sticks and it's just hard to make up that difference."